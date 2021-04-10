NIGHTWISH's FLOOR JANSEN Says Texas Is Her Favorite U.S. State

NIGHTWISH's FLOOR JANSEN Says Texas Is Her Favorite U.S. State

In the latest episode of her "Fan Friday" YouTube series, NIGHTWISH singer Floor Jansen was asked if she enjoys touring the United States. She responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yes, of course I do. It's a magnificent big country, and it's fantastic to just see all the different states and meet so many different people. My favorite state must be Texas. I love the boots and the culture and food. Yeah, it's something special.

"We're all considered Western society — Europe and the U.S. — but there are as many differences as things we have in common, and I always find it fascinating to see that and to put my finger on what we have the same and what's different," she added.

Jansen made her live debut as the frontwoman of NIGHTWISH on October 1, 2012 at Showbox Sodo in Seattle, Washington following the abrupt departure of the band's lead singer of five years, Anette Olzon.

Jansen officially joined NIGHTWISH in 2013 and made her recording debut with the group on 2015's "Endless Forms Most Beautiful" album.

NIGHTWISH's ninth studio album, "Human. :II: Nature." , was released in April 2020 via Nuclear Blast. The effort is a double album containing nine tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters on CD 2.

Last November, Jansen released her cover version of the song "Let It Go" from the Disney movie "Frozen". She revealed that she got the inspiration to record the track through her four-year-old daughter Freja, who had been listening to it and singing it "for months."

NIGHTWISH's interactive "An Evening with Nightwish In a Virtual World" concert experiences that will kick off the "Human. :II: Nature." world tour have been rescheduled from March to May due to changes in the band's touring schedule. The new dates are Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29, 2021.

In January, NIGHTWISH's longtime bassist/vocalist Marko "Marco" Hietala announced his departure from the band.

Hietala issued a statement in which he said he hadn't "been able to feel validated by this life for a quite a few years now."

