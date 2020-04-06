NIGHTWISH's FLOOR JANSEN Says A Few People In Her Family Had Coronavirus: 'It's A Horrible Disease'

NIGHTWISH singer Floor Jansen has checked in from her home in Sweden that she shares with her husband, SABATON drummer Hannes Van Dahl. In a four-minute video message posted to her official YouTube channel, she said, in part: "Hey to you. A little video message from my little place here in Sweden. I guess everybody's pretty quarantined, more or less. I think the coronavirus situation is really affecting most of us in our daily lives. Of course, the world's a big place, so it's affecting us all differently. But the rules here in Sweden are not as tight as, for instance, in the Netherlands, where I'm from, but my husband Hannes and my [three-year-old] daughter Freja and I have been keeping ourselves in quarantine for a bit now, because Hannes had been traveling. He had to come back earlier from a SABATON tour in Russia, and I'd been sick for about two weeks with a bit of a fever and just general exhaustion. I'm not sure if I had the coronavirus or something else, but it was bugging me enough. However, I wasn't really 'sick sick,' which is quite something in these days.

"I should have been traveling now," she added. "I should have already done my [solo] show in Amsterdam. I should have been rehearsing already with NIGHTWISH. Many cool things that had to be canceled or postponed. Yeah, [it's] shit — pardon my French — but at the same time, I've been gardening, I've been riding my horse, I've been playing a lot with my daughter. I'm getting time for things I usually don't have time for. So I'm trying to see this as a positive thing as much as possible and trying to keep healthy. Keeping track of everybody I love. [There are] a few people in my family who had the virus, and it's a horrible disease."

Jansen made her live debut as the frontwoman of NIGHTWISH on October 1, 2012 at Showbox Sodo in Seattle, Washington following the abrupt departure of the band's lead singer of five years, Anette Olzon.

Jansen officially joined NIGHTWISH in 2013 and made her recording debut with the group on 2015's "Endless Forms Most Beautiful" album.

NIGHTWISH's ninth studio album, "Human. :II: Nature.", will be released on April 10 via Nuclear Blast. The long-awaited follow-up to 2015's "Endless Forms Most Beautiful" will be a double album containing nine tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters on CD 2.

"Human. :II: Nature." was recorded from August to October 2019 at Röskö campsite, Petrax Studios and Troykington castle, as well as Finnvox Studios, by Tero Kinnunen, Mikko Karmila and Troy Donockley. The mixing was done by Mikko Karmila at Finnvox, with Tuomas Holopainen and Tero Kinnunen. Mastering was done by Mika Jussila at Finnvox.

