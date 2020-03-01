NIGHTWISH's FLOOR JANSEN Picks SKUNK ANANSIE's SKIN As Her 'Rock Goddess'

March 1, 2020 0 Comments

NIGHTWISH singer Floor Jansen was the featured guest on BBC's "The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker" during the "Rock God" segment. Floor picked SKUNK ANANSIE's Skin and stated about her choice: "I'm here to talk about my 'rock goddess,' which, to me, is Skin from SKUNK ANANSIE. I chose her because I think she, first and foremost, has an amazing voice. As a vocalist, that was the thing I appreciate her most for. Besides the fact, she writes fantastic music — bound-breaking stuff. She dares to be different and stand out and speak her mind, both on stage as [as well as] behind the scenes. I think that's something to be mentioned for. Even though I think 'rock god' is a big word, I think she is very down to earth."

NIGHTWISH's ninth studio album, "Human. :II: Nature." , will be released on April 10 via Nuclear Blast. The long-awaited follow-up to 2015's "Endless Forms Most Beautiful" is a double album containing nine tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters on CD 2.

"Human. :II: Nature." was recorded from August to October 2019 at Röskö campsite, Petrax Studios and Troykington castle, as well as Finnvox Studios, by Tero Kinnunen, Mikko Karmila and Troy Donockley. The mixing was done by Mikko Karmila at Finnvox, with Tuomas Holopainen and Tero Kinnunen. Mastering was done by Mika Jussila at Finnvox.

NIGHTWISH's new album will mark the band's second full-length effort with the Dutch singer, who has been touring with the group since 2012.

NIGHTWISH's latest release was the "Decades: Live In Buenos Aires" set, which came out on December 6 as a Blu-ray digibook, 2CD digipak, Blu-ray+2CD earbook and 3LP via Nuclear Blast. The effort was recorded on September 30, 2018 at Estadio Malvinas in Buenos Aires, Argentina during the "Decades" tour in support of the band's compilation album of the same name.

