NIGHTWISH's FLOOR JANSEN On People's Fascination With Her Height: 'I Don't Really Understand Why It Matters'

In a recent interview with the Swedish smartphone app BandBond, NIGHTWISH's Floor Jansen discussed people's fascination with her height. The 39-year-old Dutch-born singer, who lives in Sweden with her husband, SABATON drummer Hannes Van Dahl, said (see video below): "I'm taller than most women, and I'm taller — depending on where I am in the world — than most men. So that became something. I think it's difficult to see, when I'm on stage, how tall I am. But if you put me, for example, next to [NIGHTWISH] guitar player [Emppu Vuorinen, who is five feet, three inches tall], then the difference makes it even more fascinating. And more than that, I don't really understand why it really matters, because it's not like I can do much about it anyway. [Laughs]"

Several months ago, Jansen told Kerrang! magazine that her height means that her clothes need to be tailor-made.

"I am just over six feet tall, and while I am not a giant, I don't really fit into regular clothing," she said. "For the stage, I need to have entire outfits made specifically for me so I can be sure that everything is, shall we say, sitting in the right place. It's expensive — but very important."

Last month, Jansen released her cover version of the song "Let It Go" from the Disney movie "Frozen". She revealed that she got the inspiration to record the track through her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter Freja, who had been listening to it and singing it "for months."

Jansen made her live debut as the frontwoman of NIGHTWISH on October 1, 2012 at Showbox Sodo in Seattle, Washington following the abrupt departure of the band's lead singer of five years, Anette Olzon.

Jansen officially joined NIGHTWISH in 2013 and made her recording debut with the group on 2015's "Endless Forms Most Beautiful" album.

NIGHTWISH's ninth studio album, "Human. :II: Nature." , was released in April via Nuclear Blast. The effort is a double album containing nine tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters on CD 2.

