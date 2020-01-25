NIGHTWISH's FLOOR JANSEN Kicks Off Solo Tour In Nijmegen (Video)

NIGHTWISH vocalist Floor Jansen kicked off her solo tour of the Netherlands on January 23 at Doornroosje in Nijmegen. During the trek, she is performing songs that she originally sang during her recent appearance on the Dutch reality TV show "Beste Zangers" ("Best Singers"), as well as select tracks from her career.

Fan-filmed video footage of the Nijmegen concert can be seen below.

Jansen made her live debut as the frontwoman of NIGHTWISH on October 1, 2012 at Showbox Sodo in Seattle, Washington following the abrupt departure of the band's lead singer of five years, Anette Olzon.

Jansen officially joined NIGHTWISH in 2013 and made her recording debut with the group on 2015's "Endless Forms Most Beautiful" album.

Last year, when Jansen announced her participation in "Beste Zangers", she said: "This show is all about music and singing and despite the name, has nothing to do with whom is best. Seven singers participate and we will sing each other's music, but in our own style.

"I think it is great they asked me, as a metalhead, to be a part of this. As you might know about me, I think it is a pity that mainstream media in The Netherlands has avoided 'our music' for years and years. The 'stigma' metal makes that many great songs will never be heard by a larger audience.

"As an ambassador of good music, I think that everyone should have access to more diverse music, and then it is up to the listeners to decide whether they like it or not. This choice is not offered nowadays. Us metalheads know well what 'they' miss out on and because of this TV show I get a chance to share good music. I will also get challenged to dive into the genres and styles of the other singers, as they will be when they sing my music.

"I have always enjoyed diversity and I get a great opportunity to show this."

NIGHTWISH's ninth studio album, "Human. :II: Nature.", will be released on April 10 via Nuclear Blast. The long-awaited follow-up to 2015's "Endless Forms Most Beautiful" will be a double album containing nine tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters on CD 2.

"Human. :II: Nature." was recorded from August to October 2019 at Röskö campsite, Petrax Studios and Troykington castle, as well as Finnvox Studios, by Tero Kinnunen, Mikko Karmila and Troy Donockley. The mixing was done by Mikko Karmila at Finnvox, with Tuomas Holopainen and Tero Kinnunen. Mastering was done by Mika Jussila at Finnvox.

