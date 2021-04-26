NIGHTWISH's FLOOR JANSEN Is 'Doing So Much Better', Two Weeks After Undergoing Gallbladder Removal Surgery

NIGHTWISH's Floor Jansen says that she is "doing so much better," more than two weeks after undergoing gallbladder removal surgery.

The Dutch-born vocalist, who resides in Sweden with her husband, SABATON drummer Hannes Van Dahl, revealed her health scare in a social media post on April 14, saying that she "woke up to severe stomach pains" while in Finland rehearsing for NIGHTWISH's upcoming virtual shows. She ended up in a local hospital where "got what you call a gallstone attack. Turned out I had pains because of a huge amount of gallstones, and pancreatitis. I needed my gallbladder removed but because of the pancreatitis they couldn't do it at once. The day after they took a scarred gallbladder out, with 15 stones in it!"

On Friday (April 23), Jansen posted a video update in which she said that she was "doing so much better, recovering really well from the surgery and getting new energy every day."

As for NIGHTWISH's virtual concerts, she said: "I've been getting, of course, a little insight looks on how it's gonna be, and it's something else. So I hope to see you there, at least, in this virtual world that we're creating."

Jansen made her live debut as the frontwoman of NIGHTWISH on October 1, 2012 at Showbox Sodo in Seattle, Washington following the abrupt departure of the band's lead singer of five years, Anette Olzon.

Jansen officially joined NIGHTWISH in 2013 and made her recording debut with the group on 2015's "Endless Forms Most Beautiful" album.

NIGHTWISH's ninth studio album, "Human. :II: Nature." , was released in April 2020 via Nuclear Blast. The effort is a double album containing nine tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters on CD 2.

NIGHTWISH's interactive "An Evening with Nightwish In a Virtual World" concert experiences that will kick off the "Human. :II: Nature." world tour have been rescheduled from March to May due to changes in the band's touring schedule. The new dates are Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29, 2021.

In January, NIGHTWISH's longtime bassist/vocalist Marko "Marco" Hietala announced his departure from the band.

Hietala issued a statement in which he said he hadn't "been able to feel validated by this life for a quite a few years now."

