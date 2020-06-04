NIGHTWISH's FLOOR JANSEN Has Been Thinking About Making A Solo Album

During a recent Instagram Live chat, NIGHTWISH singer Floor Jansen spoke about the possibility of pursuing outside musical projects in between the band's touring and recording activities.

She said (see video below): "More and more people have been starting to ask about a solo record, because of the TV program I was with," referring to the Dutch reality TV show "Beste Zangers" ("Best Singers"), on which she appeared last year. "That made me think about it more, like, would I actually wanna do that? When would I wanna do it? In what style would I wanna do it? And, well, since I am at home more [due to the coronavirus pandemic], I do have more time to write. It doesn't mean that all of a sudden I've become super creative and I know exactly what I want. But it's lovely to have time to think about that and to see what comes out."

As for the musical direction of a hypothetical solo album, Jansen said: "I cannot imagine it would be rock or metal — just because rock now I've done, and metal I've done a lot. And I'm already in one of the best bands, I think, that are out there, in my opinion, to my taste. Plus, if you're in a band with a songwriter such as Tuomas Holopainen, it's a little bit hard to come up with something — anything — better, I would say, and I only say that out of love and respect for him. Plus, after 20 years of metal, wouldn't it be lovely to do something completely different for me? That's how I feel.

"So, let's see what comes of this time. I like to keep my freedom in the time frame and in the planning of style and moods. But every now and then, I sit there at my piano, and all of a sudden, things come out. So, let's see what comes out of this."

Last month, Jansen released a Dutch-language song called "De Beelden Blijven" which she recorded for the documentary "Kinderen In Oorlog: 75 Jaar Later" in cooperation with War Child.

War Child is an organization that provides education and psychological care for children in conflict zones across the world.

Before joining NIGHTWISH in 2012, Jansen served as the vocalist in the Dutch bands AFTER FOREVER and REVAMP. More recently, she released a one-off album with a duo called NORTHWARD, in which she was joined by Jørn Viggo Lofstad, the guitarist of Norwegian band PAGAN'S MIND.

NIGHTWISH's ninth studio album, "Human. :II: Nature.", was released on April 10 via Nuclear Blast. The long-awaited follow-up to "Endless Forms Most Beautiful" is a double album containing nine tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters on CD 2.

