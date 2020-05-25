FLOOR JANSEN Didn't Try To Copy Previous NIGHTWISH Singers: 'From The Get-Go, I Was Giving It My Own Twist'

In a new interview with Heavy New York, NIGHTWISH frontwoman Floor Jansen reflected on her first concert with the band, which took place in October 2012 in Seattle, Washington. At the time, Jansen was approached to sing for NIGHTWISH on the band's North American tour after the group parted ways with its vocalist of five years, Anette Olzon.

Asked if she was asked by NIGHTWISH to replicate the previous singers' vocal styles on the the band's older songs, Jansen said: "I joined halfway [through a] world tour, halfway through [a tour of] the U.S., with zero preparation time, so there were no more expecations than, 'Please see if we can finish it from the first song to the last.' I had 48 hours to learn a 90-minute setlist. I was familiar with their work, just not the album they were touring with at the time, 'Imaginaerum'. My vocal style is different from the ladies before me, so it makes no sense to try and copy them. So from the get-go, I was giving it my own twist. It helps that I've been around for a while to have a sound of my own, and, of course, throughout the time that I've been in the band, that sound became more and more NIGHTWISH. I try to give each song what it seems to ask for. And that's also a cooperation with the band, of course, but that's more with the new stuff that we have been working on from scratch. But even the old stuff, it makes no sense for me to sort of try and copy-paste somebody else's vocals. In that sense, I've always been very forward in making it sound NIGHTWISH-worthy but still with my twist."

Jansen officially joined NIGHTWISH in 2013 and made her recording debut with the group on 2015's "Endless Forms Most Beautiful" album.

NIGHTWISH's ninth studio album, "Human. :II: Nature.", was released on April 10 via Nuclear Blast. The long-awaited follow-up to "Endless Forms Most Beautiful" is a double album containing nine tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters on CD 2.

Olzon joined NIGHTWISH in 2007 as the replacement for Tarja Turunen after the latter was fired in 2005.

