NIGHTWISH's FLOOR JANSEN Covers HEART's 'Alone' (Video)

NIGHTWISH's Floor Jansen has released her cover version of the HEART classic "Alone". A video of her rendition, featuring music by Joost Van Den Broek, can be seen below.

In a statement accompanying the YouTube release of her "Alone" video, the Dutch-born vocalist wrote: "Picking Alone from @thebandheart (HEART) as my second cover on YouTube felt like the right decision. I have performed this song with NIGHTWISH, AFTER FOREVER and even at the Christmas Metal Symphony! So when I saw many of you requesting this song, I got to work! Hope you enjoy it!"

Earlier in the month, Jansen released her cover version of the song "Let It Go" from the Disney movie "Frozen". She revealed that she got the inspiration to record the track through her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter Freja, who had been listening to it and singing it "for months."

Jansen made her live debut as the frontwoman of NIGHTWISH on October 1, 2012 at Showbox Sodo in Seattle, Washington following the abrupt departure of the band's lead singer of five years, Anette Olzon.

Jansen officially joined NIGHTWISH in 2013 and made her recording debut with the group on 2015's "Endless Forms Most Beautiful" album.

NIGHTWISH's ninth studio album, "Human. :II: Nature." , was released in April via Nuclear Blast. The effort is a double album containing nine tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters on CD 2.

