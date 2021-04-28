NIGHTWISH Will Announce New Bassist 'A Few Hours' Before First Virtual Concert

April 28, 2021 0 Comments

NIGHTWISH Will Announce New Bassist 'A Few Hours' Before First Virtual Concert

Fans wishing to know the identity of NIGHTWISH's new bass player will have to wait another month.

In an interview with "Breaking Absolutes" host Peter Orullian two weeks ago, NIGHTWISH keyboardist and main songwriter Tuomas Holopainen said that the name of Marco Hietala's replacement will not be revealed until "a few hours" before the first of the band's two interactive "An Evening with Nightwish In a Virtual World" concert experiences that will kick off the "Human. :II: Nature." world tour.

NIGHTWISH will perform in a tavern called "The Islanders Arms" built in a virtual world for two nights — Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29, 2021. On both nights, the fans will experience an unforgettable one-and-a-half-hour performance, hearing songs live off the latest album, "Human. :II: Nature.", for the first time ever. These two nights will have their own, slightly different setlists.

Speaking about which songs NIGHTWISH will play at the virtual gigs, Tuomas told "Breaking Absolutes" (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're not gonna perform the whole ['Human. :II: Nature.'] album — it's not gonna be a 'Human. :II: Nature.' concert — so just some selected songs from the album a little bit split between those two shows."

He added: "[The setlist] will be more focused on the recent records, but there will be some older stuff as well. And naturally, since the departure of Marco, we had to, again, adjust the setlist a little bit because there are just some songs that are so focused on his vocals especially. For example, the song 'Endlessness' from 'Human. :II: Nature.', that was something that we were planning on performing live, but it's never gonna happen now, 'cause it's so prolific to Marco."

Hietala announced his departure from NIGHTWISH in January, explaining in a statement that he hadn't "been able to feel validated by this life for a quite a few years now."

In December, Hietala was crowned the winner of the fall 2020 season of "Masked Singer Suomi" — the Finnish edition of the popular masked singing contest. He was disguised as Tohtori — the Doctor.

"Human. :II: Nature." was released in April 2020. The follow-up to 2015's "Endless Forms Most Beautiful", "Human. :II: Nature." is a double album containing nine tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters, on CD 2.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).