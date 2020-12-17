NIGHTWISH To Start 'Human. :II: Nature.' World Tour In Virtual Reality

NIGHTWISH will set the stage for an exquisite interactive experience in March 2021. As spart of "An Evening With Nightwish In A Virtual World", the band will perform at The Islanders Arms, a tavern built in virtual reality. The event takes place on two nights, Friday and Saturday, March 12-13, 2021.

On both evenings, the audience can expect an unforgettable 90-minute performance, including songs from NIGHTWISH's latest album, "Human. :II: Nature.", live for the first time. The setlist will be different each night.

Released in April amid the COVID-19 pandemic, "Human. :II: Nature." has not been performed live yet. Having had to postpone their world tour in 2020, NIGHTWISH decided to create something unforeseen to lighten up the dark times.

A full-length live experience that reaches magical dimensions will be set in virtual reality — The Islander Inn tavern. During the evening, both the band and the audience can dive into diverse imaginary 3D worlds. The technical production is led by Zoan, whose Burst Live platform also powered Finnish rap superstars JVG's May 1 virtual reality show that attracted more than a million viewers last spring.

For an interactive virtual show experience, members of the audience can create avatars and join the show on their computers or mobile devices. The audience can react by gestures, cheers or emojis, and chat with other fans. One can also dress up their avatar with NIGHTWISH merchandise.

* Friday, March 12, 2021 Europe – 8 p.m. CET / 7 p.m. GMT, duration approximately 90 minutes

* Saturday, March 13, 2021 North and South America – 8 p.m. ET (UTC-5) / 5 p.m. PT (UTC -8) / 10 p.m. BRT (UTC-3) / 7 p.m. CST (UTC -6), duration approximately 90 minutes

Experience the live shows at www.burst.fi

Recording can be watched for 48 hours after the show.

Tickets for both schows are available now on www.nightwish.com.

* Two-evening ticket starting from 25 euros (plus possible dispatching charge of one euro)

* Two-evening ticket + "An Evening With Nightwish In A Virtual World" T-shirt starting from 45 euros (+ possible dispatching charge of one euro) limited edition, shipping to europe only

The follow-up to 2015's "Endless Forms Most Beautiful", "Human. :II: Nature." is a double album containing nine tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters, on CD 2.

"Human. :II: Nature." was recorded from August to October 2019 at Röskö campsite, Petrax Studios and Troykington castle, as well as Finnvox Studios, by Tero Kinnunen, Mikko Karmila and Troy Donockley. The mixing was done by Mikko Karmila at Finnvox, with NIGHTWISH keyboardist and main songwriter Tuomas Holopainen and Tero Kinnunen. Mastering was done by Mika Jussila at Finnvox.