NIGHTWISH Reschedules European Tour For May 2021

NIGHTWISH has been forced to postpone its previously announced fall 2020 European tour due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe. The new dates will now take place in May 2021 and will include shows in U.K., France, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary.

Mastermind Tuomas Holopainen comments: "During these most peculiar and challenging times, we've been forced to reschedule our shows, and that's now also the case with the European leg of the 'Human :II: Nature' world tour. This is a most unfortunate, but necessary move in order ensure everyone's safety and make the best out of this bizarreness that all of you and us are going through. It's not for forever though, and The Caravan will soon be on the move again. Until then, take care of each other and see you all in the spring of 2021!"

NIGHTWISH European tour 2021 with AMORPHIS and TURMION KÄTILÖT:

May 01 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

May 02 - London, UK - SSE Arena Wembley

May 03 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

May 04 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

May 05 - Dusseldorf, Germany - ISS Dome

May 07 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

May 08 - Stuttgart, Germany - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

May 09 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

May 10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

May 12 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

May 14 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District

May 17 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

May 19 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena

May 20 - Prague, Czech Republic - 02 Arena

May 21 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena

May 23 - Luxembourg - Rockhal

May 25 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

May 26 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

May 27 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

May 29 - Gliwice, Poland - Arena

May 31 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Sportaréna

NIGHTWISH's latest album, "Human. :II: Nature.", was released in April via Nuclear Blast. The long-awaited follow-up to 2015's "Endless Forms Most Beautiful" is a double album containing nine tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters, on CD 2.

"Human. :II: Nature." was recorded from August to October 2019 at Röskö campsite, Petrax Studios and Troykington castle, as well as Finnvox Studios, by Tero Kinnunen, Mikko Karmila and Troy Donockley. The mixing was done by Mikko Karmila at Finnvox, with NIGHTWISH keyboardist and main songwriter Tuomas Holopainen and Tero Kinnunen. Mastering was done by Mika Jussila at Finnvox.

