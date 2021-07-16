NIGHTWISH Releases 'Nemo' Track From 'An Evening With Nightwish In A Virtual World'

Clocking 150,000 attendees from more than 100 countries for their ground-breaking online concert "An Evening With Nightwish In A Virtual World", Finnish/British/Dutch symphonic metallers NIGHTWISH broke records and, once again, re-wrote metal history during the most challenging time for music all over the world.

Sharing a testimonial from that memorable night, NIGHTWISH recorded its performance of "Nemo" and teamed up with Amazon to gift their fans an exclusive track as an Amazon Original.

"Nemo (Virtual World Version) (Amazon Original)" is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Music Prime, Amazon Music Unlimited and Amazon Music HD at this location.

NIGHTWISH keyboardist and main songwriter Tuomas Holopainen previously stated earlier about the livestream: "'The Islander's Arms were a figment of our imagination. That was the key thing that made us decide we wanted to do this — that we're actually going to be able to play inside this fantastical tavern, and almost play to each other rather than to the cameras. That's why we called it 'An Evening With Nightwish In A Virtual World' — we invited people to come and watch us play, instead of us playing to the world."

"An Evening With Nightwish In A Virtual World" was a full-length live experience that reached magical dimensions set in virtual reality — The Islanders Arms tavern. The technical production was led by Zoan, whose Burst Live platform also powered Finnish rap superstars JVG's May 1 virtual reality show that attracted more than a million viewers.

"Nemo" comes from NIGHTWISH's fifth studio album "Once" (2004) that made NIGHTWISH legends of modern symphonic metal. As a tribute to the manifesto that they gifted the world 18 years ago, the band will re-release "Once" as a remastered version with bonus tracks in different formats on August 6.

"Once" was not only a unique milestone for the band, it also sealed the long-term relationship between Nuclear Blast Records and NIGHTWISH — a bond that remains unbroken. It climbed up to No. 1 in the album charts in Germany, Finland, Norway and Greece, achieving triple platinum status in Finland with more than 90,000 CDs sold, triple gold status in Germany with more than 300,000 sold CDs and gold status in Switzerland, Austria and Norway.