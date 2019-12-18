NIGHTWISH Is Still Mixing New Album

Finnish/British/Dutch symphonic metallers NIGHTWISH are putting the finishing touches on their new album for a spring 2020 release via Nuclear Blast. "As we speak, Tuomas [Holopainen, keyboardist and main songwriter] is at a studio in Helsinki, Finnvox Studios, mixing the album, still for a couple of days until we all head off somewhere for holidays," bassist/vocalist Marco Hietala told United Rock Nations in a new interview (hear audio below). "And next year, things are gonna be happening. We're gonna be releasing the new studio album and hitting the road. Some of that info is already out."

A couple of photos from Finnvox, where the mixing sessions are taking place, can be seen below.

NIGHTWISH frontwoman Floor Jansen recently told FaceCulture that she was "very, very happy" with how the new disc turned out. "Already with the first notes, I [was, like], 'Oh, yeah. There we go,'" she said. "It's as much NIGHTWISH thing you might expect from us as, 'Wow! What's this now? What's happening?'"

She continued: "I can't really say too much about it, because there are a couple of things that are the same, a coupe of things that are different. But all I can say is I'm very happy with it and I'm very excited about it. And I think people that already knew NIGHTWISH will really enjoy this."

NIGHTWISH's new album will mark the band's second full-length effort with the Dutch singer, who has been touring with the group since 2012.

NIGHTWISH's latest release was the "Decades: Live In Buenos Aires" set, which came out on December 6 as a Blu-ray digibook, 2CD digipak, Blu-ray+2CD earbook and 3LP via Nuclear Blast. The effort was recorded on September 30, 2018 at Estadio Malvinas in Buenos Aires, Argentina during the "Decades" tour in support of the band's compilation album of the same name.

Tuomas and TeeCee changed the studio from C to D for checking and listening mastering samples. New Nightwish album is getting ready step by step but still lots of mixing before the final master.

