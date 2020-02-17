NIGHTWISH Announces September 2020 North American Tour Dates

Finnish/British/Dutch symphonic metallers NIGHTWISH will play "a select amount of dates" in North America at the end of the summer.

The short trek will kick off on September 8 in Toronto and will include shows in Los Angeles and New York.

Confirmed dates:

Sep. 08 - Toronto, ONT - Meridian Hall

Sep. 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Sep. 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Sep. 15 - New York, NY - Terminal Five

The AMEX presale runs from Wednesday, February 19 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, February 20 at 10 p.m. The general onsale starts on Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m.

Earlier in the month, NIGHTWISH released the official music video for "Noise", the first single from its forthcoming ninth studio album, "Human. :II: Nature." . Due on April 10 via Nuclear Blast, the long-awaited follow-up to 2015's "Endless Forms Most Beautiful" will be a double album containing nine tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters on CD 2.

"Human. :II: Nature." was recorded from August to October 2019 at Röskö campsite, Petrax Studios and Troykington castle, as well as Finnvox Studios, by Tero Kinnunen, Mikko Karmila and Troy Donockley. The mixing was done by Mikko Karmila at Finnvox, with Tuomas Holopainen and Tero Kinnunen. Mastering was done by Mika Jussila at Finnvox.

NIGHTWISH frontwoman Floor Jansen recently told FaceCulture that she was "very, very happy" with how the new disc turned out. "Already with the first notes, I [was, like], 'Oh, yeah. There we go,'" she said. "It's as much NIGHTWISH thing you might expect from us as, 'Wow! What's this now? What's happening?'"

She continued: "I can't really say too much about it, because there are a couple of things that are the same, a couple of things that are different. But all I can say is I'm very happy with it and I'm very excited about it. And I think people that already knew NIGHTWISH will really enjoy this."

NIGHTWISH's new album will mark the band's second full-length effort with the Dutch singer, who has been touring with the group since 2012.

NIGHTWISH's latest release was the "Decades: Live In Buenos Aires" set, which came out on December 6 as a Blu-ray digibook, 2CD digipak, Blu-ray+2CD earbook and 3LP via Nuclear Blast. The effort was recorded on September 30, 2018 at Estadio Malvinas in Buenos Aires, Argentina during the "Decades" tour in support of the band's compilation album of the same name.

