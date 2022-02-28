NIGHT RANGER's BRAD GILLIS And MR. BIG's BILLY SHEEHAN Launch New Project SKILLS

Frontiers Music Srl will release of "Different Worlds", the debut album from SKILLS, on May 13. Skills features the eye-popping lineup of guitarist Brad Gillis (NIGHT RANGER, OZZY OSBOURNE), bassist Billy Sheehan (MR. BIG, THE WINERY DOGS, SONS OF APOLLO) drummer David Huff (GIANT) and vocalist Renan Zonta (ELECTRIC MOB). Today, fans can get their first taste of music from the band with the release of the single and video "Stop The World".

Skill is defined as "an ability to do an activity or job well, especially because you have practiced it." In the perfect extension of the meaning of the word, SKILLS is an amazing new band put together from the vision of Frontiers president and A&R director Serafino Perugino. Cocky name for a band? Sure, but when said band features Gillis, Sheehan, Huff and Zonta, a little bravado is probably in order. SKILLS brings together the worlds of old and new in hard rock for a stunning debut album.

As is everyone who has heard him sing, Perugino was blown away by the abilities of Brazilian singer Renan Zonta upon first hearing him. Knowing how much Renan loves classic '80s hard rock, Perugino thought it would be cool to pair him with some monster players from that era. After sharing clips and music of Renan with some of the most outstanding musicians from the era, all of whom agreed that Renan's talent is undeniable, a new musical beast was born with Gillis, Sheehan and Huff joining the fold.

In SKILLS, you have a singer whose vocal range is stunning and can mix the extension and the power of the likes of Glenn Hughes and Sammy Hagar with the expression of Steven Tyler and some David Coverdale thrown in. Along with one of the world's most renowned, prolific bass players, a hugely respected, talented, and stunning guitar player, and an absolutely killer drummer, SKILLS is a force to be reckoned with. "Different Worlds" is an album which will appeal to the discerning ears of fans of classic '80s hard rock/melodic rock.

"Different Worlds" track listing:

01. Escape Machine

02. Blame It On The Night

03. Different Worlds

04. Losing The Track

05. Writings On The Wall

06. Show Me The Way

07. Just When I Needed You

08. Need To Fall

09. Stop The World

10. Hearts Of Stone

11. Don't Break My Heart

Lineup:

Renan Zonta - Vocals

Brad Gillis - Guitars

Billy Sheehan - Bass

David Huff - Drums

Alessandro Del Vecchio - Keyboards, Backing Vocals

