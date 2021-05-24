NIGHT RANGER To Release 'ATBPO' Album In August; 'Breakout' Single Now Available

Legendary hard rockers NIGHT RANGER will release their 12th studio album, "ATBPO", on August 6 via Frontiers Music Srl. "ATBPO" stands for "And The Band Played On", an ode to making music during the COVID-19 era. It will be available on CD and vinyl (several limited-edition, color vinyl versions), as well as digitally across all streaming platforms.

Today, fans can get their first taste of the album with the release of "Breakout", the first single and music video from the album.

NIGHT RANGER began writing the album in early 2020, amid the onset of the global pandemic. After narrowing down the song selection and tightening them up to their well-known rock and roll sound, the band hit the studio, although separately, due to the times we are in. Throughout "ATBPO", we hear NIGHT RANGER continuing their hot streak that kicked off with 2011's "Somewhere In California". Ten years on, and two highly acclaimed albums later, "High Road" and "Don't Let Up", the band's latest studio work shows them still burning with that high-octane hard rock energy they are known for. NIGHT RANGER has always had a knack for killer melodies, intricate instrumentation, and captivating lyrics; "ATBPO" delivers all of that and more.

"The process was strange but the outcome rocks," said Jack Blades.

Added Kelly Keagy: "This record was incredibly hard to do as we could not be in a room together with all the COVID-19 issues that were going on. But sometimes you do your best work when there's a deadline approaching."

States Brad Gillis: "It's been a crazy but fun task trying to write and finish this new record in a COVID situation. A few zoom video gatherings got us started. With everybody in the band having their own home studios, we were all able to elaborate and add our own textures to each song. As a vintage guitar collector, I was able to add some great classic sounds to rhythm and solos using my 57 Strat and 52 Goldtop! I hope everyone enjoys the record!"

Having sold over 17 million albums worldwide, performed across more than 4,000 stages, and enjoyed a radio audience that exceeds one billion, NIGHT RANGER has both epitomized and transcended the arena rock sound and style well beyond that era. With multiple songs having a significant impact on popular culture, NIGHT RANGER continues to grow its fanbase. The band is proof that powerful songs alongside incredibly talented musicians is the perfect formula for continued success.

NIGHT RANGER is Jack Blades (bass, vocals), Kelly Keagy (drums, vocals), Brad Gillis (lead and rhythm guitars), Eric Levy (keyboards), and Keri Kelli (lead and rhythm guitars).

A bonus track, "Savior", appears on the CD and LP versions of "ATBPO" only.

"ATBPO" track listing.

01. Coming For You
02. Bring It All Home To Me
03. Breakout
04. Hard To Make It Easy
05. Can't Afford A Hero
06. Cold As December
07. Dance
08. The Hardest Road
09. Monkey
10. A Lucky Man
11. Tomorrow
12. Savior (bonus track; CD and LP versions only)


