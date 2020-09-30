NIGHT RANGER Begins Work On New Album

NIGHT RANGER has commenced the songwriting and recording process for its as-yet-untitled new studio album. Due in 2021 via Frontiers Music Srl, the LP will be the follow-up to "Don't Let Up", which was released in March 2017.

Songwriting started with the three original members Jack Blades (lead vocals/bass), Kelly Keagy (lead vocals/drums), and Brad Gillis (lead and rhythm guitars) meeting and putting their initial ideas together. The recording has now begun, with Eric Levy (keyboards) and Keri Kelli (lead and rhythm guitars) joining the process, which will last through the rest of the year. The plan, subject to change, is to deliver the record to Frontiers in the first few months of 2021 for a tentative summer release. The hope is that the album release will coincide with the band’s return to the stage, conditions permitting.

NIGHT RANGER states: "What this world needs now is to come together through music and NIGHT RANGER is on it! We are excited to create a new studio album with our great partners at Frontiers Music. Our biggest problem is that we have so many songs, we're trying to figure out which ones to leave off! Rock and Roll baby."

With more than 17 million albums sold worldwide, over 3,000 live shows performed, NIGHT RANGER's popularity is fueled by an impressive string of instantly recognizable hit singles and signature album tracks such as "Sister Christian", "Don't Tell Me You Love Me", "When You Close Your Eyes" and the anthemic "(You Can Still) Rock In America".