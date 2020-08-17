NICLAS ENGELIN Says He Is Still A Member Of IN FLAMES

August 17, 2020 0 Comments

NICLAS ENGELIN Says He Is Still A Member Of IN FLAMES

Guitarist Niclas Engelin, who has been sitting out IN FLAMES' tour dates for the past year and a half, was asked in a new interview with the "MetalBreak" podcast what his "future" with the band is. He responded (hear audio below), "I choose to pass on that [question]," before quickly adding, "I'm still in the band."

Engelin's replacement for IN FLAMES' live shows for most of 2019 and early 2020 has been former MEGADETH and current ACT OF DEFIANCE guitarist Chris Broderick.

Engelin is not listed as a member of IN FLAMES on the band's Facebook page (Broderick is), and he is not featured in any of IN FLAMES' current promotional photos from the group's record label, Nuclear Blast.

Back in April 2019, IN FLAMES singer Anders Fridén told Sticks For Stones that Broderick was doing a "great" job filling in for Engelin.

"We've known [Chris] for 17 years," Anders said. "He was in a band called JAG PANZER, and they opened up for us back then, so we've been friends since. And when Niclas called us, like 48 hours before we had to leave, and he went to the hospital — he had to. So we didn't wanna cancel. Our music is made for two guitars, and we didn't wanna have one guitar playing and everything else on a backing track — we wanted to have someone playing it. We happily found out that Chris was free and he came out and we had a couple of days' rehearsal in Austin before the tour started in Houston. And, yeah, it's going great. We've known him, as I said, for a long time, so we knew it would work on a social level. And [his] guitar [playing] is obviously phenomenal."

Engelin is currently involved with a band called WE SELL THE DEAD, which released its sophomore album, "Black Sleep", in February via earMUSIC.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).