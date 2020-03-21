NICKELBACK's RYAN PEAKE: 'Listen To Professionals And Stay Home'

NICKELBACK guitarist Ryan Peake has urged his band's fans to do their part in keeping everybody healthy while they are at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Friday (March 20), more than one-quarter of Americans were being ordered to stay home as much as possible in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus. The governors of New York, Illinois and Connecticut joined California and Pennsylvania in shutting down most businesses.

Earlier today, Peake released a video message via the NICKELBACK social media in which he called for the rock community to come together to help amid the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking about his bandmates, Ryan said: "Everybody's hunkered down in their places, respectively, and just staying home as much as possible. I think that's the best thing we can do at this time — listen to professionals and stay home.

"Wash your hands," he continued. "Try not to touch your face. I know everybody's been saying this, but we repeat it to our kids every day. It's just something you've gotta get in the habit of, and I truly believe that's what's kept us healthy to this point, and it's gonna keep everybody healthy across this whole planet. We're doing things locally, but this thing is globally effective if we give our health practicioners a fighting a chance to slow this thing down.

"So, do you part the best you can. Stay safe."

Authorities have repeatedly urged people to stay home and avoid crowding bars, restaurants, and public spaces in a bid to contain the coronavirus. They have since stepped up calls for Americans to move beyond hand washing and isolate themselves as much as possible because coronavirus's resulting respiratory disease (COVID-19) is believed to be 10 times more lethal than the flu.

Experts have called on everyone to practice social distancing because some people may have been infected but are showing minimal symptoms or may think they have a common cold or allergies. In addition, the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC) has asked people to avoid discretionary travel so that we can slow the spread of the virus — a concept known as flattening the curve.

