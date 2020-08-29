NICKELBACK Is 'Looking For A Distribution Partner' For New Documentary

NICKELBACK Is 'Looking For A Distribution Partner' For New Documentary

In a new interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, NICKELBACK bassist Mike Kroeger spoke about the band's plans to return to the studio to make the follow-up to 2017's "Feed The Machine" album. He said: "We're looking at some new music, and we're taking our time. And there's a few ideas cooking right now. We just released that single, [a cover of THE CHARLIE DANIELS BAND classic] 'The Devil Went Down To Georgia'. And we actually have a documentary that we're right now just putting the finishing touches on and looking for a distribution partner for to make sure that we get it out to everybody. And that's really what's going on — we're trying to get that thing polished up and out."

NICKELBACK guitarist Ryan Peake said in April that the band's documentary — which has been in the works for at least a couple of years — was "very close to being released."

Earlier in the month, NICKELBACK released a music video for its aforementioned cover of "The Devil Went Down To Georgia". Honoring Daniels, who passed away in July, NICKELBACK invited guitarist Dave Martone to join them on a cover of the infamous classic story — paying homage to Daniels's influence on their careers and the legacy left behind.

As previously reported, NICKELBACK's "All The Right Reasons: 15th Anniversary Expanded Edition" will be released as a two-CD set on October 2 and will also be available digitally on all streaming platforms. The collection features a newly remastered version of the original 2005 album, a selection of B-sides and a 2006 live concert recording.

NICKELBACK's third consecutive No. 1 album, "All The Right Reasons" topped the charts in the band's native Canada, the U.S., U.K., Germany, Australia and New Zealand. To date, it has sold more than 19 million copies worldwide and has been certified diamond by the RIAA. The record produced seven singles, including five Top 20 hits: "Photograph", "Savin' Me", "Far Away", "Rockstar" and "If Everyone Cared".

