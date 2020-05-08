NICKELBACK Drummer Undergoes Surgery For Radial Tunnel Syndrome

NICKELBACK drummer Daniel Adair is recovering from a recent surgery for radial tunnel syndrome.

Adair, who has played with NICKELBACK for 15 years, revealed the condition — in which the radial nerve is pinched when passing through a tunnel near the elbow — in a social media post earlier today.

He wrote: "I've been off the socials for a bit and thought I should give everybody an update.

"Over the past several years I have been experiencing increased difficulty with control in my right hand on the drums. After seeing many teachers/specialists and physicians, one of them finally diagnosed the cause. Seems I had a pinched nerve in my forearm which caused some of my muscles not to activate, making my wrist twist in a mechanically inaccurate motion. It's called Radial Tunnel Syndrome and he said it was pretty rare. Don't know what the cause is, there was no pain or damage.

"So luckily I got minor surgery right before the Covid outbreak happened. They just cut some muscle away and let the nerve breath again. I've healed fine and am basically learning how to use my right hand! It's very exciting though, it's amazing what one nerve can change. So, personally it's a great time for me to be in isolation and get my chops together.

"Hope everybody is well out there!"

NICKELBACK guitarist Ryan Peake revealed last month that the band's new documentary — which has been in the works for at least a couple of years — is "very close to being released."

NICKELBACK was scheduled to celebrate the 15th anniversary of its diamond-certified No. 1 album "All The Right Reasons" on a U.S. tour this summer.

Adair's first LP with NICKELBACK, "All The Right Reasons" was released in October 2005 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It spent 110 weeks in the Top 30 and has sold over 19 million copies worldwide, including more than eight million in North America alone.

