NICKELBACK Drummer Undergoes Surgery For Radial Tunnel Syndrome

NICKELBACK drummer Daniel Adair is recovering from a recent surgery for radial tunnel syndrome.
Adair, who has played with NICKELBACK for 15 years, revealed the condition — in which the radial nerve is pinched when passing through a tunnel near the elbow — in a social media post earlier today.
He wrote: "I've been off the socials for a bit and thought I should give everybody an update.
"Over the past several years I have been experiencing increased difficulty with control in my right hand on the drums. After seeing many teachers/specialists and physicians, one of them finally diagnosed the cause. Seems I had a pinched nerve in my forearm which caused some of my muscles not to activate, making my wrist twist in a mechanically inaccurate motion. It's called Radial Tunnel Syndrome and he said it was pretty rare. Don't know what the cause is, there was no pain or damage.
"So luckily I got minor surgery right before the Covid outbreak happened. They just cut some muscle away and let the nerve breath again. I've healed fine and am basically learning how to use my right hand! It's very exciting though, it's amazing what one nerve can change. So, personally it's a great time for me to be in isolation and get my chops together.
"Hope everybody is well out there!"
NICKELBACK guitarist Ryan Peake revealed last month that the band's new documentary — which has been in the works for at least a couple of years — is "very close to being released."
NICKELBACK was scheduled to celebrate the 15th anniversary of its diamond-certified No. 1 album "All The Right Reasons" on a U.S. tour this summer.
Adair's first LP with NICKELBACK, "All The Right Reasons" was released in October 2005 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It spent 110 weeks in the Top 30 and has sold over 19 million copies worldwide, including more than eight million in North America alone.
Update from @thedanieladair: pic.twitter.com/a1rSEs6Nes
— Nickelback (@Nickelback) May 8, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).