NICKELBACK Cancels 'All The Right Reasons' 15th-Anniversary Tour With STONE TEMPLE PILOTS

NICKELBACK's previously announced summer 2020 North American headlining tour celebrating the 15th anniversary of the band's "All The Right Reasons" album has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe. The trek with STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN and SWITCHFOOT was scheduled to kick off June 19 in Raleigh and visit amphitheatres and arenas across the U.S. and Canada before concluding on October 3 in Mountain View, California.

On Tuesday (May 19), NICKELBACK released the following statement via social media:

"The ability to make music, tour and share memorable experiences with everyone across the world is all that we could have ever possibly imagined and hoped for throughout our career.

"Over the past few months we have been in constant communication with our team, tour industry professionals, medical professionals and everyone that could help guide us collaboratively on a safe path forward. The health, safety and well-being of our amazing fans, the Artists on tour with us, our collective touring crews, venue personnel and the communities in which we perform are our number one priority.

"While we all hoped for a different outcome, we regrettably cannot move forward and must cancel the All The Right Reasons Tour this summer.

"So many have been affected by this and that is not something we take for granted. The right thing to do is ensure that our fans have access to refund options during these challenging times.

"For details regarding refund options, visit livenation.com/refund or reach out directly to your point of purchase.

"We would like to send STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, SWITCHFOOT, TYLER BRYANT AND THE SHAKEDOWN and their respective teams our gratitude and best wishes for being incredibly patient and supportive. We hope to see you all back out on the road soon and wish you continued success!

"We will keep you posted as soon as we have an idea on when we can get back out on the road and play for you again. We look forward to that day more than we could ever put into words. Thank you for your patience, understanding and continued support. In the meantime, please stay safe and well."

Upon release, "All The Right Reasons" debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and marked the bands third straight No. 1 debut in its native Canada. "All The Right Reasons" spent 110 weeks in the Top 30 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and received multiple gold and platinum certifications around the world. With over 19 million copies sold worldwide, the iconic record is one of the best-selling albums in North America.

Since forming in Alberta, Canada in 1995, globally celebrated NICKELBACK have cemented themselves as one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past three decades. NICKELBACK's success includes worldwide sales of more than 50 million units, solidifying their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time.

Their inescapable and irresistible smash "How You Remind Me" was named Billboard's "Top Rock Song Of The Decade" and was No. 4 on the Top 10 songs of the 2000s list. "All The Right Reasons" was diamond certified (10 million+ copies sold) by the RIAA, in 2018, putting them on an elite shortlist of artists to ever accomplish this. Amongst all these accolades, they've also been named Billboard's "Top Rock Group of the Decade." And, along the way, they have received a staggering nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People's Choice Award, twelve JUNO Awards, seven MuchMusic Video Awards, and have been inducted into Canada's Walk Of Fame (2007).

With more than 23 chart-topping singles and fans spanning the globe, NICKELBACK boasts twelve consecutive sold-out world tours, playing to well over eight million diehard and adoring fans.

Guitarist Ryan Peake said last month that a documentary on NICKELBACK — which has been in the works for at least a couple of years — is "very close to being released."

