NICKELBACK Appears To Be Teasing Tour Celebrating 15th Anniversary Of 'All The Right Reasons' Album

January 19, 2020 0 Comments

NICKELBACK Appears To Be Teasing Tour Celebrating 15th Anniversary Of 'All The Right Reasons' Album

NICKELBACK's official web site has launched a countdown clock that is scheduled to hit zero on Tuesday, January 21 at 9:00 a.m. PST. The band has also released a one-minute teaser video and captioned it with lyrics from the song "Photograph" from the 2005 album "All The Right Reasons", "We said someday we'd find out how it feels, to sing to more than just the steering wheel," along with a link to Nickelback.com and the hashtags #ATRR15 #NB2020, suggesting that a celebration of the 15th anniversary of NICKELBACK's fifth album is in the works for this year.

Meanwhile, a Syracuse, New York venue is teasing a new concert announcement on Facebook with a photo of a black car on a sun-soaked highway. "I'm driving black on black… Nickelback.com #ATRR15 #NB2020," the Live Nation venue St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview's official account wrote on Friday, quoting the opening lyrics to the NICKELBACK song "Animals", which is also taken from "All The Right Reasons".

"All The Right Reasons" was the first NICKELBACK album to feature former 3 DOORS DOWN drummer Daniel Adair, who replaced Ryan Vikedal in January 2005. The LP topped the Canadian albums chart and the U.S. Billboard 200 albums chart and has sold 12 million copies worldwide. It is NICKELBACK's best-selling album to date, according to certifications from the CRIA, the RIAA, and the BPI.

"All The Right Reasons" was certified diamond by the RIAA in March 2017, celebrating 10 million sales and streams in the U.S. The LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and spent more than 200 weeks on the tally. The set featured five top 40-charting singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including three top 10s: "Photograph" (No. 2), "Far Away" (No. 8) and "Rockstar" (No. 6).

This past September, NICKELBACK bassist Mike Kroeger said that there were no concrete plans to the band to return to the studio anytime soon to make the follow-up to 2017's "Feed The Machine" album.

Upon its June 2017 release, "Feed The Machine" landed at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart. According to Billboard, the set moved 47,000 units in its first week (43,000 from album sales). It was the first NICKELBACK studio set not to enter at No. 1 upon its release on either chart dating to the inception of Top Rock Albums in 2006 and Hard Rock (and Alternative) Albums in 2007.

The last seven NICKELBACK albums have all bowed within the top 10 of the Billboard 200, a run that began with the No. 2 premiere of "Silver Side Up" in 2001.


I'm driving black on black… Nickelback.com #ATRR15 #NB2020

Posted by Live Nation Concerts at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Friday, January 17, 2020

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).