NICKELBACK Appears To Be Teasing Tour Celebrating 15th Anniversary Of 'All The Right Reasons' Album

NICKELBACK's official web site has launched a countdown clock that is scheduled to hit zero on Tuesday, January 21 at 9:00 a.m. PST. The band has also released a one-minute teaser video and captioned it with lyrics from the song "Photograph" from the 2005 album "All The Right Reasons", "We said someday we'd find out how it feels, to sing to more than just the steering wheel," along with a link to Nickelback.com and the hashtags #ATRR15 #NB2020, suggesting that a celebration of the 15th anniversary of NICKELBACK's fifth album is in the works for this year.

Meanwhile, a Syracuse, New York venue is teasing a new concert announcement on Facebook with a photo of a black car on a sun-soaked highway. "I'm driving black on black… Nickelback.com #ATRR15 #NB2020," the Live Nation venue St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview's official account wrote on Friday, quoting the opening lyrics to the NICKELBACK song "Animals", which is also taken from "All The Right Reasons".

"All The Right Reasons" was the first NICKELBACK album to feature former 3 DOORS DOWN drummer Daniel Adair, who replaced Ryan Vikedal in January 2005. The LP topped the Canadian albums chart and the U.S. Billboard 200 albums chart and has sold 12 million copies worldwide. It is NICKELBACK's best-selling album to date, according to certifications from the CRIA, the RIAA, and the BPI.

"All The Right Reasons" was certified diamond by the RIAA in March 2017, celebrating 10 million sales and streams in the U.S. The LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and spent more than 200 weeks on the tally. The set featured five top 40-charting singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including three top 10s: "Photograph" (No. 2), "Far Away" (No. 8) and "Rockstar" (No. 6).

This past September, NICKELBACK bassist Mike Kroeger said that there were no concrete plans to the band to return to the studio anytime soon to make the follow-up to 2017's "Feed The Machine" album.

Upon its June 2017 release, "Feed The Machine" landed at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart. According to Billboard, the set moved 47,000 units in its first week (43,000 from album sales). It was the first NICKELBACK studio set not to enter at No. 1 upon its release on either chart dating to the inception of Top Rock Albums in 2006 and Hard Rock (and Alternative) Albums in 2007.

The last seven NICKELBACK albums have all bowed within the top 10 of the Billboard 200, a run that began with the No. 2 premiere of "Silver Side Up" in 2001.

