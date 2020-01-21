NICKELBACK Announces 'All The Right Reasons' Summer 2020 Tour With STONE TEMPLE PILOTS

Multi-platinum, chart-topping rock band NICKELBACK is set to hit the road this summer, bringing some of its biggest hits to venues across North America on the band's 2020 headlining tour. NICKELBACK will celebrate the 15th anniversary of its diamond-certified No. 1 album "All The Right Reasons" by performing the album in its entirety, in addition to a slew of hits fans know and love. The album produced an astounding seven radio singles, five of which were Top 20 Hot 100 singles, including "Photograph", "Rockstar", "Far Away", "If Everyone Cared" and "Savin' Me". STONE TEMPLE PILOTS will join as special guest on all dates. TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN and SWITCHFOOT will support on select dates.

Kicking off June 19 in Raleigh, the tour will visit amphitheatres and arenas across the U.S. and Canada. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, January 23 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Lawn tickets are just $25.00 starting this Thursday for a limited time (plus applicable fees).

Upon release, "All The Right Reasons" debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and marked the bands third straight No. 1 debut in its native Canada. "All The Right Reasons" spent 110 weeks in the Top 30 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and received multiple gold and platinum certifications around the world. With over 19 million copies sold worldwide, the iconic record is one of the best-selling albums in North America.

Since forming in Alberta, Canada in 1995, globally celebrated NICKELBACK have cemented themselves as one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past three decades. NICKELBACK's success includes worldwide sales of more than 50 million units, solidifying their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time.

Their inescapable and irresistible smash "How You Remind Me" was named Billboard's "Top Rock Song Of The Decade" and was No. 4 on the Top 10 songs of the 2000s list. "All The Right Reasons" was diamond certified (10 million+ copies sold) by the RIAA, in 2018, putting them on an elite shortlist of artists to ever accomplish this. Amongst all these accolades, they've also been named Billboard's "Top Rock Group of the Decade." And, along the way, they have received a staggering nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People's Choice Award, twelve JUNO Awards, seven MuchMusic Video Awards, and have been inducted into Canada's Walk Of Fame (2007).

With more than 23 chart-topping singles and fans spanning the globe, NICKELBACK boasts twelve consecutive sold-out world tours, playing to well over eight million diehard and adoring fans.

Tour dates:

Jun. 19 - Raleigh, NC* - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Jun. 20 - Virginia Beach, VA* - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Jun. 23 - Charlotte, NC* - PNC Music Pavilion

Jun. 26 - Noblesville, IN* - Ruoff Music Center

Jun. 27 - Cincinnati, OH* - Riverbend Music Center

Jun. 30 - Burgettstown, PA* - S&T Bank Music Park

Jul. 02 - Clarkston, MI* - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Jul. 03 - Darien Center, NY* - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Jul. 05 - Bethel, NY* - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Jul. 08 - Toronto, ON* - Budweiser Stage

Jul. 10 - Hartford, CT* - XFINITY Theatre

Jul. 11 - Hershey, PA* - Hersheypark Stadium

Jul. 17 - Bristow, VA* - Jiffy Lube Live

Jul. 19 - Camden, NJ* - BB&T Pavilion

Jul. 22 - Saratoga Springs, NY* - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Jul. 25 - Bangor, ME* - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Jul. 26 - Mansfield, MA* - Xfinity Center

Jul. 29 - Syracuse, NY* - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Jul. 31 - Holmdel, NJ* - PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 01 - Wantagh, NY* - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 04 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH* - Blossom Music Center

Aug. 06 - St. Paul, MN* - Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 08 - Rogers, AR* - Walmart AMP

Aug. 09 - Omaha, NE* - CHI Health Center Omaha

Aug. 15 - West Palm Beach, FL^ - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairground

Aug. 16 - Tampa, FL^ - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Aug. 19 - Alpharetta, GA^ - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 - Nashville, TN^ - Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 22 - Maryland Heights, MO^ - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 - Kansas City, MO^ - Sprint Center

Aug. 27 - Milwaukee, WI^ - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 29 - Tinley Park, IL^ - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sep. 01 - Morrison, CO^ - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sep. 03 - Dallas, TX^ - Dos Equis Pavilion

Sep. 04 - Woodlands, TX^ - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sep. 11 - Auburn, WA^ - White River Amphitheatre

Sep. 12 - Ridgefield, WA^ - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sep. 15 - Spokane, WA^ - Spokane Arena

Sep. 18 - Boise, ID^ - Ford Idaho Center Arena

Sep. 19 - West Valley City, UT^ - USANA Amphitheatre

Sep. 22 - Albuquerque, NM^ - Isleta Amphitheater

Sep. 25 - Irvine, CA^ - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sep. 26 - Phoenix, AZ^ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sep. 29 - Chula Vista, CA^ - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 02 - Wheatland, CA^ - Toyota Amphitheatre

Oct. 03 - Mountain View, CA^ - Shoreline Amphitheatre

* STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN

^ STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and SWITCHFOOT

