NICKELBACK Announces 'All The Right Reasons' Summer 2020 Tour With STONE TEMPLE PILOTS

Multi-platinum, chart-topping rock band NICKELBACK is set to hit the road this summer, bringing some of its biggest hits to venues across North America on the band's 2020 headlining tour. NICKELBACK will celebrate the 15th anniversary of its diamond-certified No. 1 album "All The Right Reasons" by performing the album in its entirety, in addition to a slew of hits fans know and love. The album produced an astounding seven radio singles, five of which were Top 20 Hot 100 singles, including "Photograph", "Rockstar", "Far Away", "If Everyone Cared" and "Savin' Me". STONE TEMPLE PILOTS will join as special guest on all dates. TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN and SWITCHFOOT will support on select dates.
Kicking off June 19 in Raleigh, the tour will visit amphitheatres and arenas across the U.S. and Canada. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, January 23 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Lawn tickets are just $25.00 starting this Thursday for a limited time (plus applicable fees).
Upon release, "All The Right Reasons" debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and marked the bands third straight No. 1 debut in its native Canada. "All The Right Reasons" spent 110 weeks in the Top 30 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and received multiple gold and platinum certifications around the world. With over 19 million copies sold worldwide, the iconic record is one of the best-selling albums in North America.
Since forming in Alberta, Canada in 1995, globally celebrated NICKELBACK have cemented themselves as one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past three decades. NICKELBACK's success includes worldwide sales of more than 50 million units, solidifying their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time.
Their inescapable and irresistible smash "How You Remind Me" was named Billboard's "Top Rock Song Of The Decade" and was No. 4 on the Top 10 songs of the 2000s list. "All The Right Reasons" was diamond certified (10 million+ copies sold) by the RIAA, in 2018, putting them on an elite shortlist of artists to ever accomplish this. Amongst all these accolades, they've also been named Billboard's "Top Rock Group of the Decade." And, along the way, they have received a staggering nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People's Choice Award, twelve JUNO Awards, seven MuchMusic Video Awards, and have been inducted into Canada's Walk Of Fame (2007).
With more than 23 chart-topping singles and fans spanning the globe, NICKELBACK boasts twelve consecutive sold-out world tours, playing to well over eight million diehard and adoring fans.
Tour dates:
Jun. 19 - Raleigh, NC* - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Jun. 20 - Virginia Beach, VA* - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Jun. 23 - Charlotte, NC* - PNC Music Pavilion
Jun. 26 - Noblesville, IN* - Ruoff Music Center
Jun. 27 - Cincinnati, OH* - Riverbend Music Center
Jun. 30 - Burgettstown, PA* - S&T Bank Music Park
Jul. 02 - Clarkston, MI* - DTE Energy Music Theatre
Jul. 03 - Darien Center, NY* - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Jul. 05 - Bethel, NY* - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Jul. 08 - Toronto, ON* - Budweiser Stage
Jul. 10 - Hartford, CT* - XFINITY Theatre
Jul. 11 - Hershey, PA* - Hersheypark Stadium
Jul. 17 - Bristow, VA* - Jiffy Lube Live
Jul. 19 - Camden, NJ* - BB&T Pavilion
Jul. 22 - Saratoga Springs, NY* - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Jul. 25 - Bangor, ME* - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
Jul. 26 - Mansfield, MA* - Xfinity Center
Jul. 29 - Syracuse, NY* - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Jul. 31 - Holmdel, NJ* - PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 01 - Wantagh, NY* - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 04 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH* - Blossom Music Center
Aug. 06 - St. Paul, MN* - Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 08 - Rogers, AR* - Walmart AMP
Aug. 09 - Omaha, NE* - CHI Health Center Omaha
Aug. 15 - West Palm Beach, FL^ - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairground
Aug. 16 - Tampa, FL^ - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Aug. 19 - Alpharetta, GA^ - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 - Nashville, TN^ - Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 22 - Maryland Heights, MO^ - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 25 - Kansas City, MO^ - Sprint Center
Aug. 27 - Milwaukee, WI^ - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 29 - Tinley Park, IL^ - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sep. 01 - Morrison, CO^ - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sep. 03 - Dallas, TX^ - Dos Equis Pavilion
Sep. 04 - Woodlands, TX^ - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sep. 11 - Auburn, WA^ - White River Amphitheatre
Sep. 12 - Ridgefield, WA^ - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sep. 15 - Spokane, WA^ - Spokane Arena
Sep. 18 - Boise, ID^ - Ford Idaho Center Arena
Sep. 19 - West Valley City, UT^ - USANA Amphitheatre
Sep. 22 - Albuquerque, NM^ - Isleta Amphitheater
Sep. 25 - Irvine, CA^ - FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sep. 26 - Phoenix, AZ^ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sep. 29 - Chula Vista, CA^ - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 02 - Wheatland, CA^ - Toyota Amphitheatre
Oct. 03 - Mountain View, CA^ - Shoreline Amphitheatre
* STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN
^ STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and SWITCHFOOT
15 years ago we released All The Right Reasons. It’s about time we celebrate. All The Right Reasons Tour. Playing the album from cover to cover and more. Featuring our friends @STPBand, @TheTylerBryant and @Switchfoot. Tickets on sale 1/23. https://t.co/C8SFhg2jmC #ATRR15 pic.twitter.com/PuYJWaLZzN
— Nickelback (@Nickelback) January 21, 2020
