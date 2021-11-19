NHC Feat. TAYLOR HAWKINS, DAVE NAVARRO And CHRIS CHANEY: 'Devil That You Know' Music Video Released

NHC, the new band featuring JANE'S ADDICTION members Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney alongside FOO FIGHTERS drummer Taylor Hawkins, has released the official music video for the song "Devil That You Know". The track, which features Hawkins on lead vocals/drums, Navarro on guitar, and Chaney on bass, comes on the heels of the band's first headlining show at the Troubadour on November 23 selling out almost instantly.

"Devil That You Know" and "Lazy Eyes" follow the release of "Feed The Cruel" and "Better Move On", both of which arrived in September.

Hawkins and Chaney previously played together in Alanis Morisette's band in the mid-1990s and are bandmates in Hawkins's solo project, TAYLOR HAWKINS AND THE COATTAIL RIDERS.

Last month, NHC — an acronym for Navarro, Hawkins and Chaney — played a seven-song set at Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival. The trio delivered five songs off its yet-to-released debut album and covers of QUEEN's "Keep Yourself Alive" and RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS' "My Friends".

Hawkins told Forbes about NHC's upcoming LP: "The thing I take musically from this record is a lot of times the records me and Chris made, with COATTAIL RIDERS and stuff, I had to use some form of comedy or some form of, 'This sounds like QUEEN, kind of, but it's not.' We had amazing musicians, but when you hear Dave play guitar, you're just, 'It's Dave.' And he's one of the last, dare I say, cool shredders; he can really rip. And there was a time, after 1992, guitar solos became extinct, for a long time. And they creep up now and then, [on] FOO FIGHTERS albums and stuff. And we had that, we had Dave's guitar sound to hang our hat on as far as the style of music. We didn't need to have funny tricks. This is just what it sounds like when me and Dave and Chris get together and make music. Very democratic, all the songs were written differently. Chaney wrote bass lines. But also there was none of this, 'This is my song, this is how I want it to be' bullshit at all."

Hawkins, who plays drums and sings in NHC, previously called Navarro "the best lead guitarist in alternative rock," while Dave referred to NHC as an "awakening of everything he loved about playing." He told Forbes: "Honestly, these two guys, Chris and Taylor, are probably the two best musicians I've ever met just in terms of musicianship, being able to write on the spot, coming up with just a hundred ideas, keep going, no stopping. It's amazing."

According to Navarro, NHC's debut album will contain 12 tracks. He added: "The record has such an emotional range throughout it."

This past January, Hawkins, Navarro and Chaney teamed up with SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor in a supergroup called GROUND CONTROL, which performed at "The Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day" in tribute to the late David Bowie.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin

