December 24, 2019 0 Comments

Next NINE INCH NAILS Album May Feature Collaborations

NINE INCH NAILS leader Trent Reznor says that the band's next album may feature collaborations with other artists.

Reznor told Revolver: "We have a template for the next NINE INCH NAILS thing we want to do... I'll give it away: collaboration. We've got a list of people we like. And we thought, kind of playing on the newfound spirit of collaboration that scoring has forced us into, seeing what happens when we mix our DNA with some other people, with a no pressure environment."

Reznor added: "Let's see what happens. If something good happens, then maybe the world can hear it. But if it doesn't, we put it in the pile with the others."

Althought Trent did not offer a timetable for when the next NINE INCH NAILS album might be recorded, he revealed the band will probably hit the road and play some shows in 2020, most likely later in the year.

Reznor and musical partner Atticus Ross last shared new NINE INCH NAILS music in a series of records released over three years: "Not The Actual Events" in 2016, "Add Violence" in 2017 and "Bad Witch" in 2018, with the latter followed by a tour.

According to The Pulse Of Radio, the pair have spent much of the past few years composing scores for TV and film projects like "Bird Box", "Waves" and "Watchmen". Upcoming projects include the Pixar movie "Soul" and director David Fincher's "Mank". However, their score for the new Amy Adams movie "The Woman In The Window" was dropped after the producers began retooling the film.

