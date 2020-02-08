Next ATREYU Album Will Include 'Some Very Dark '80s Gothic Pop Elements,' Says ALEX VARKATZAS

February 8, 2020 0 Comments

Next ATREYU Album Will Include 'Some Very Dark '80s Gothic Pop Elements,' Says ALEX VARKATZAS

ATREYU frontman Alex Varkatzas has revealed to the "Scars And Guitars" podcast that the band recently completed the first of two three-week sessions writing and recording the follow-up to 2018's "In Our Wake" album. The band is once again working with producer John Feldmann, who previously helmed "In Our Wake" and 2007's breakout album "Lead Sails, Paper Anchor".

Asked if ATREYU spends a lot of time in pre-production before entering the studio, Alex said (hear audio below): "There is zero pre-production. We're fucking ballers, man. We've been doing this for so long. I write lyrics in my sleep. Literally, I wake up and I have a line and I write them down. And there's two songs from this record — if they make the record, of course — that is literally me waking up in the middle of the night, and I have to write down lyrics or something. But that's the way it goes, man.

"We've been doing this — it's 20 years," he continued. "We're not good at a whole bunch, but we're okay at this. And John Feldmann, our producer — he did 'Lead Sails' — he has crazy energy. He has more energy than us, and he's a few years older than us. And so when we get around him, it pumps us up. And no matter what, we write one song a day. Every now and then, we crank out two songs a day. So, I think in three weeks — realistically, we work on the weekdays; we don't work on the weekend — I think we had 18 or 19 songs. And that's just in our first block. So we'll come back and we'll probably write at least another dozen songs."

According to Alex, the upcoming ATREYU album will be "that next step in maturity" for the Orange County metalcore act. "To me, in a way — and this is a fucking weird way to sell a record, because it doesn't sound like this — it has some very dark '80s gothic pop elements. And I don't mean 'pop' as in happy[-sounding music]. It's just depressing-sounding, rocking shit."

Varkatzas also touched upon the lyrical themes covered in the new ATREYU songs, saying that "it's cool, because especially right now, there's so much… If you're a comedian and a musician, there's lots of good inspiration every day — especially in America, unfortunately. Actually, all over the world, but in American especially, it's ripe with things that make you feel something, whatever it is. Maybe you're happy about it, maybe you're sad about it — it's not my place to speak for people. But you feel some shit right now. And I think comedians handle it by making fun of it, and I handle it by making music and words about it. So, it's a good time to be inspired."

Last August, ATREYU released a deluxe edition of "In Our Wake" via Spinefarm Records. The new version featured the original "In Our Wake" album, along with seven additional tracks. The bonus material included B-sides from the sessions for both "In Our Wake" and 2015's "Long Live", along with alternate versions of the title track and "The Time Is Now" from "In Our Wake". The deluxe edition featured completely redesigned artwork and a total of 19 songs.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).