New Video Of ALEX VAN HALEN Emerges Online

A new video of VAN HALEN drummer Alex Van Halen has emerged online.

On Friday (September 10), the Van Halen Brasil YouTube channel uploaded a clip — purportedly shot earlier that day — of Alex driving down a Los Angeles freeway in his new Porsche 911 GT2 RS car. While pulling up alongside the vehicle occupied by the person doing the filming, Alex playfully flipped his cap sideways before proceeding down the road.

Greg Renoff, author of the VAN HALEN biography "Van Halen Rising: How A Southern California Backyard Party Band Saved Heavy Metal" shared the video and wrote in an accompanying message: "This is great to see. Watch it!"

If authentic, the footage marks the first time Alex has been photographed or filmed in public since the passing of his brother, legendary VAN HALEN guitarist Eddie Van Halen.

When Alex turned 68 this past May, he commemorated the occasion by sharing the following statement: "First birthday without you, Ed. The view from my drum set will never be the same. VH forever!"

Eddie passed away last October at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. Alex was by his side, as were Eddie's wife, Janie, and son, Wolfgang.

The axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.

Eddie's final Instagram post was a tribute to Alex. On May 8, 2020, the guitarist shared a black-and-white photo of him and his brother to his followers to wish the drummer a happy birthday.

He captioned the picture: "Happy Birthday Al!! Love Ya!! #vanhalen #alexvanhalen #birthday #may #drummer #musician #musicians #family #rock #classicrock #rockband #love".

After undergoing hip replacement surgery in 1999 due to a chronic joint problem, Eddie was diagnosed with mouth cancer in 2000 and had to have part of his tongue surgically removed. He later battled throat cancer and reportedly had been receiving radiation treatment in Germany. It is believed that his heavy smoking over the years led to his long battle with cancer.

Alex and Eddie Van Halen formed a band called MAMMOTH in Pasadena, California in 1972, then renamed it VAN HALEN when singer David Lee Roth joined the group and, later, bassist Michael Anthony.

VAN HALEN was one of the biggest rock bands in the country in the 1980s, with hits like "Runnin' With The Devil", "Dance The Night Away", "Hot For Teacher", "Panama" and "Jump". The group, which later featured Sammy Hagar on vocals, was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

The Van Halen family moved to Pasadena after emigrating to the U.S. from the Netherlands in 1962.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

