New STYX Album Will Stand As One Of The Band's Greatest Records Of All Time, Says TODD SUCHERMAN

STYX drummer Todd Sucherman has told Sonic Perspectives that the COVID-19 lockdown has delayed the progress of the writing and recording sessions for the follow-up to "The Mission". Released in June 2017, that disc marked STYX's first new LP in 14 years. It was recorded at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, co-produced and co-written with Will Evankovich, a longtime collaborator of Tommy Shaw's in the SHAW/BLADES band and who also plays with THE GUESS WHO.

Todd said: "Had life gone on in normal fashion, my drum tracks would have been recorded in Nashville two weeks ago. They aren't recorded, and most of the guys haven't recorded their parts either, so it's still largely demos at this point. They need to be done, and that will happen when we are safely able to get to it."

He continued: "Part of my daily routine, in my studio, is to stay sharp by continuing to work on this new music. I don't want to forget what it is that I want to say with my playing when it comes time to record."

Regarding the musical direction of the new STYX material, Todd said: "I can say the music on this upcoming record is absolutely killer. There are a couple of songs which are lyrically prophetic. There is a song called 'Sound The Alarm', and when I first heard it, I stopped playing and damn near burst into tears because the lyrics were so in tune with what is happening now. It sounds like they were written today. I haven't even asked Tommy Shaw about them yet.

"I'm really looking forward to when we can record it.

"To fans of the band, I think this will stand as one of the greatest STYX records of all time."

STYX bassist Ricky Phillips recently told San Francisco's 107.7 The Bone radio station that some of the band's new songs sound like they were inspired by the coronavirus crisis.

In addition to Sucherman, Phillips and Shaw, STYX's current lineup features James "JY" Young (vocals, guitars) and Lawrence Gowan (vocals, keyboards), along with the occasional surprise appearance by original bassist Chuck Panozzo.