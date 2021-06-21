New SCORPIONS Book Details One Brazilian Fan's Experiences And Friendship With Band

June 21, 2021 0 Comments

The book "The Other Side Of The Show - My History With The Band Scorpions", written by David Araújo, tells how the Brazilian author went from being a loyal fan to a friend of many of the musicians who made history with the SCORPIONS over the years. With the foreword written by former SCORPIONS producer Dieter Dierks, the book is available in English and Portuguese.

After more than 10 years of dedicating himself to the sites Scorpions News and Scorpions Brazil, David was given permission by his idols to use the SCORPIONS official logo on the cover of the book.

"'The Other Side Of The Show' contains (almost) all the experiences and stories I've had with the band SCORPIONS since the beginning: when I left a small town in the countryside of Bahia called Formosa do Rio Preto, to the several concerts of the band, the encounters and how I built a real friendship with them," says David. "Besides the curiosities and secrets about the band, the book also mentions a number of friends who have been with me on this journey."

"The Other Side Of The Show" also includes some incredible bonus items for Brazilian collectors who assert David's status as "the statistics man," as SCORPIONS guitarist Matthias Jabs said when he recognized the fan on one of the first occasions that they met.

When asked by Rolling Stones Brasil about the book and his relationship with the Brazilian author, SCORPIONS singer Klaus Meine said: "David is such a loyal and hardcore fan. He met with our former producer and he knows all the musicians back from the '70s. He's very motivated and deserves all the support he can get from us."

SCORPIONS have also shown their support by autographing limited-edition posters of the book.


