New Podcast To Follow Chronological Journey Of Evolution Of Early 1990s Grunge Movement

Audacy, in partnership with Osiris Media, has announced "Breaking Waves", a podcast series that centers around stories and anecdotes revisited by bands, Audacy talent, stations, and friends who watched, lived and defined a particular music scene or movement. The series will begin on Tuesday, October 12, everywhere podcasts are available. New episodes will be available Sundays exclusively on the Audacy app.

Season one will launch with "Breaking Waves: Seattle", an oral history of the emergence and growth of grunge and alternative music in the city in the 1980s and 1990s — celebrating the 30th anniversary of the birth of the Seattle grunge scene. It will follow the chronological journey of the evolution of grunge and the bands that started it all — ALICE IN CHAINS, NIRVANA, SOUNDGARDEN and PEARL JAM.

"We are so excited to introduce the 'Breaking Waves' podcast series to our audience," said Dave Richards, senior vice president, programming, Audacy. "This music was such a defining genre in the history book of American culture and set the stage for so many bands that followed. We're thrilled to bring the genuine storytelling from the people who created and lived the scene — from its start in the '80s into the groundbreaking '90s, to now. This is the first of many podcasts that will give our audience the story of a time and place, that went from local to worldwide."

"So many music scenes have their roots in radio, and the grunge scene in Seattle is no different," said RJ Bee, chief executive officer, Osiris Media. "We're thrilled to partner with Audacy to share the history of grunge in a way that nobody has heard it before — with insightful interviews, lots of music, and a story that shines a light on this amazing city."

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company which engages over 170 million consumers each month, bringing people together around the news, sports, podcasts, and music that matter to them.