New PEARL JAM Song 'River Cross' Featured In VERIZON's SUPER BOWL Commercial

A new PEARL JAM song called "River Cross" was featured in Verizon's Super Bowl commercial on Sunday. The track, which will appear on the band's upcoming "Gigaton" album, soundtracked a 60-second spot called "The Amazing Things 5G Won't Do", featuring a voice-over by actor Harrison Ford.

Diego Scotti, Verizon's chief marketing officer, told Variety that Ford's work marks "the first time" he is doing a commercial voice-over," also noting PEARL JAM's Eddie Vedder played a role in the company's ability to secure rights to use of the group's song.

"Gigaton" is due on March 27 via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records in the U.S. Internationally, the album will be released and distributed by Universal Music Group. Produced by Josh Evans and PEARL JAM, "Gigaton" marks the band's first studio album since Grammy Award-winning "Lightning Bolt", which was released on October 15, 2013.

"Gigaton"'s cover features Canadian photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist Paul Nicklen's photo "Ice Waterfall." Taken in Svalbard, Norway, this image features the Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing high volumes of meltwater.

In support of "Gigaton", PEARL JAM will embark on their first leg of North American tour dates in March and April. The 16-date tour kicks off on March 18 in Toronto, hits the "Fabulous" Forum on April 15 and April 16, and wraps with a two-date stint in Oakland April 18 and April 19.

PEARL JAM's North American tour is in addition to the band's previously announced European summer tour.

