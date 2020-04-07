New NICKELBACK Documentary Is 'Very Close To Being Released'

Canadian rockers NICKELBACK are preparing to release a new documentary.

The news of the set's arrival was broken by NICKELBACK guitarist Ryan Peake, who stated in a video message earlier today: "We teased a documentary on our tour a year and a half ago. And I won't bore you with all the details — it is very close to being released. So please stay tuned. I would say in the next month or two, we may have something for everybody who wants to see everything NICKELBACK. Even if you don't wanna see everything NICKELBACK, we will have it all for you. So, stay tuned. We hope you guys enjoy it."

NICKELBACK was scheduled to celebrate the 15th anniversary of its diamond-certified No. 1 album "All The Right Reasons" on a U.S. tour this summer.

"All The Right Reasons" was released in October 2005 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It spent 110 weeks in the Top 30 and has sold over 19 million copies worldwide, including more than eight million in North America alone.

Chad Kroeger told The Pulse Of Radio a while back that he doesn't know the formula for that kind of success. "I used to think I knew how to help another band achieve success, and I don't think I know how to do that anymore," he said. "I mean, that's what every record company is looking for, aren't they? How do we get a band to be as successful as we possibly can. There's just something there about four guys that get together, make music, and they get onstage and they play their hearts out for their fans... sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't."

Since forming in Alberta, Canada in 1995, globally celebrated NICKELBACK have cemented themselves as one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past three decades. NICKELBACK's success includes worldwide sales of more than 50 million units, solidifying their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time.

Their inescapable and irresistible smash "How You Remind Me" was named Billboard's "Top Rock Song Of The Decade" and was No. 4 on the Top 10 songs of the 2000s list. "All The Right Reasons" was diamond certified (10 million+ copies sold) by the RIAA, in 2018, putting them on an elite shortlist of artists to ever accomplish this. Amongst all these accolades, they've also been named Billboard's "Top Rock Group of the Decade." And, along the way, they have received a staggering nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People's Choice Award, twelve JUNO Awards, seven MuchMusic Video Awards, and have been inducted into Canada's Walk Of Fame (2007).

With more than 23 chart-topping singles and fans spanning the globe, NICKELBACK boasts twelve consecutive sold-out world tours, playing to well over eight million diehard and adoring fans.

