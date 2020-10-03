New Line Of KISS-Branded Spirits Due Before End Of 2020

October 3, 2020 0 Comments

New Line Of KISS-Branded Spirits Due Before End Of 2020

Swedish drinks producers Brands For Fans have struck a new collaboration with legendary rock and roll band KISS for forthcoming spirits, in a deal brokered by Epic Rights. The plan is to take the band's spirit releases to a premium level. As of today, there are two products in the pipeline, with more information to be revealed shortly. The premium spirits will be available in Europe, Japan and Australia by the end of 2020.

There are legends, there are icons, and then there's KISS. KISS is one of the most influential bands in the history of rock and roll. Their immediately recognizable logo, iconic make-up and over-the-top live concerts have shaped an entire era of rock and roll. From "Detroit Rock City", "I Was Made For Lovin' You", "Lick it Up" and "Rock And Roll All Nite", one of the most well-known rock anthems of all time, KISS has receive more gold album awards than any other American rock band.

KISS's collaboration by Brands For Fans comes after many years of the company's successful work with other music artists like MOTÖRHEAD, SLAYER, GHOST, JUDAS PRIEST and SCORPIONS.

Sari H Wilholm, marketing director and co-founder of Brands For Fans, says: "The first money I earned was spent on a KISS record. To find myself 40 years later having them as Brands For Fans clients, I don't even know where to begin. It feels so fun and exciting to finally take KISS into the premium alcohol beverage segment, and they have chosen the right partner for this."

Back in 2011, KISS partnered with wine distributor Rewine to release KISS-themed Zin Fire wine and Destroyer beer.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).