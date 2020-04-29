New LAMB OF GOD Drummer ART CRUZ: 'My Mission Is To Be An Inspiring Figure To Everybody Else'

New LAMB OF GOD drummer Art Cruz recently spoke to RadioactiveMike Z, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM radio program "Wired In The Empire", about the recording process for the band's upcoming, self-titled album. According to Cruz, the LP marks the first time in many years that the members of LAMB OF GOD tracked their instruments while being physically in the same studio at the same time.

"We all were [in the studio] together, which, to my knowledge, it's been a long time — maybe since 'Burn The Priest' [1999] or '[As The] Palaces Burn' [2003]— that they've actually been all together in the same location to record," Art said (hear audio below). "I think in the past, they used to do drums elsewhere, and then guitars over here and vocals over there; it was one of those types of situation. And then we realized, 'You know what? I think we just need to all be together.' The vibe was so unexplainable, man, that it was just such a special energy, just being together… We all agreed that we had to be together to do this record from the start until the finish, and that's how it was, and that's how it went."

Cruz went on to say that it was a "special" experience to see his new bandmates reconnecting in the studio in a way they hadn't done in nearly two decades.

"I'm also coming from a fan perspective too," he explained. "I've always been a fan of the band; they've always been my favorite metal band ever. There's a lot of things that I've never experienced. They've done things that I've never done. I've been grinding for many years, but at the end of the day, at this level, there's a lot of things that I've never been able to experience. So to see them fully almost hit the reset button with me, to be a part of it with me, I feel that it's very genuine and it's a special thing to realize that. Like, 'Wow, these guys, they're just reliving it with me.' And they're not brushing it off — they've all been there, done that. They're genuinely excited for me and happy to be able to experience it with me."

Art, who has previously played with PRONG and WINDS OF PLAGUE, added that he is not taking his position with LAMB OF GOD lightly.

"It keeps me going and it keeps me humble at the same time," he said. "Thankfully, it's very inspiring for others, and people are very vocal about that. I get messages [about it] a lot, whether it be my Instagram or Twitter, or whatever it may be. People are just genuinely influenced and inspired by my story. I've made that my mission from here on out, to just truly be an inspiring figure to everybody else. And that means staying grounded and staying true to who I am. It's something I never really — at least I hope I never really lost that. But I keep it real as much as I can, man. I always have to."

Cruz officially joined LAMB OF GOD last year as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

Art filled in for Chris on several LAMB OF GOD tours in the past couple of years before being named Adler's official replacement last July.

Cruz made his live debut with LAMB OF GOD in July 2018 in Gilford, New Hampshire.

Due on June 19 via Epic Records, "Lamb Of God" was recorded with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM) and includes special guest appearances by Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT).

LAMB OF GOD's previously announced spring 2020 European tour with KREATOR and POWER TRIP has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. LAMB OF GOD still hopes to launch a North American tour with MEGADETH, TRIVIUM and IN FLAMES on June 12 in Bristow, Virginia, pending the containment of the disease. Dates are scheduled through November 13 in Reno, Nevada.

