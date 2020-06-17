New JOURNEY Album Is 'Starting To Take Shape', Says NEAL SCHON

Neal Schon says that a new JOURNEY album is "starting to take shape."
JOURNEY's most recent studio album, "Eclipse", was released in May 2011. The Walmart exclusive debuted on the Billboard 200 album chart at No. 13 — eight spots lower than the band's previous album, 2008's "Revelation" — which also went on to hit No. 1 on Billboard's Top Independent Albums chart.
Late Tuesday night (June 17), Schon shared an Instagram video of him playing his guitar at what appears to be his home studio, and he included the following message: "Been in studio and JOURNEY album is starting to take shape. Back in later today zzzzz @nealschon @nealandmichaeleschon @merck_mercuriadis @journeymusicofficial @gibsoncustom @chromeheartsofficial #schön #soar"
Last month, Schon announced that Randy Jackson and Narada Michael Walden have become new bass player and drummer, respectively. He also confirmed the addition of a sixth member, keyboardist/vocalist Jason Derlatka. They join Schon, keyboardist Jonathan Cain and vocalist Arnel Pineda.
The new JOURNEY lineup performed a socially distanced version of "Don't Stop Believin'" for UNICEF USA's virtual event "UNICEF We Won't Stop", which aired on May 23 on MSNBC.
In early March, Schon and Cain filed a lawsuit against bassist Ross Valory and drummer Steve Smith, who have been members of JOURNEY on and off since the band formed in 1973, claiming the two attempted a "coup" in order to gain control of the JOURNEY trademark.
JOURNEY was supposed to launch a North American tour with THE PRETENDERS in May, but canceled the trek amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
