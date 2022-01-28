NEW FOUND GLORY's CHAD GILBERT: 'I Am Officially Cancer Free'

Guitarist Chad Gilbert of the long-running pop-punk band NEW FOUND GLORY says that he is "cancer free", less than two months after he was diagnosed with pheochromocytoma, a rare type of tumor that develops in the adrenal glands, small glands on the top of the kidneys.

A week after his diagnosis, the 40-year-old musician underwent successful surgery to remove the tumor and has since credited his wife and the hospital staff with saving his life.

Earlier today, Gilbert, who co-founded NEW FOUND GLORY in 1997, took to his Instagram to write: "Half a liver, a gallbladder, & one adrenal gland later, I am officially cancer free. All my tests and scans came back clear! I know there's the chance of it coming back later but I feel so good knowing what was in me is gone and if it ever does come back, we will see it from it's beginning. Let's not even worry about that though.

"I'm so lucky to still be here and so blessed that I had a super team that fixed me. My endocrinologist, surgeon, & oncologist teaming up and taking down my Pheochromocytoma more swiftly & efficiently than the Avengers could defeat Thanos in Infinity War. Love them and am forever grateful. And once again the biggest I love you and thank you to my wife for being tough, brave, and for saving me. Getting me through all of this and staying by my side while at the same time taking care of our baby girl Lily at home. All my ICU nurse family who I lived with for 2 weeks, who had to check me every hour to keep me safe. Thank you thank you!!! All you fans out there writing me the nicest messages when you all found out what happened. You already do enough as fans but that was awesome and kept me feeling loved. I am forever changed by this experience.

"2022 is gonna be awesome!!! Will be rocking in your faces soon enough. God bless !"

This was not Gilbert's first cancer scare. Back in 2010, he underwent thyroid surgery to remove a suspicious lump. While he was recovering from that operation, guitarist Anthony Raneri of BAYSIDE stepped in for Gilbert on NEW FOUND GLORY's tour.

Last month, NEW FOUND GLORY gave fans an early Christmas gift — a brand new holiday album, "December's Here", out now via Hopeless Records. NEW FOUND GLORY helped fans get into the holiday spirit with eleven original songs, including recent singles "Somber Christmas" and "Holiday Records".

Earlier in 2021, NEW FOUND GLORY released a new deluxe album, "Forever And Ever x Infinity...And Beyond!!!" "Forever And Ever x Infinity...And Beyond!!!" featured six new songs that the band wrote and recorded during the pandemic, including latest singles "Backseat" and "The Last Redeye".

NEW FOUND GLORY recently wrapped the "Pop Punk's Still Not Dead" tour, which featured support from LESS THAN JAKE, HOT MULLIGAN and LØLØ.

NEW FOUND GLORY is Gilbert, Jordan Pundik (lead vocals), Ian Grushka (bass guitar) and Cyrus Bolooki (drums).

