NEW FOUND GLORY Releases Lyric Video For New Single 'Himalaya'

May 11, 2020 0 Comments

NEW FOUND GLORY has released the official lyric video for its heavy-hitting new single. "Himalaya" is in your face and pulls from the band's influences encompassing elements of pop-punk, hardcore and everything in between.

The "Himalaya" lyric video highlights some videos from past NEW FOUND GLORY shows while also taking viewers on a ride through the album cover for the band's upcoming album, "Forever + Ever x Infinity".

"Himalaya" joins previously released singles "Shook By Your Shaved Head", "Greatest Of All Time" and "Nothing To Say" from "Forever + Ever x Infinity". The LP will arrive on June 19 via Hopeless Records.

"Forever + Ever x Infinity" is described in a press release as "a quintessential NFG record, supremely catchy with sing-along anthems, trademark breakdowns, and sweetly poignant lyrics."

"This is the record our fans have been waiting for us to make," guitarist Chad Gilbert says. "The old now feels new and fresh. It was a blast finding ourselves again."

Combining punk, hardcore, and post-hardcore with emotional lyrics and melody is nothing new for the band that epitomizes heartfelt optimism with DIY work-ethic and spirit. But never has this been more evident than this 15-song barn burner of a record.

After more than 20 years of being a band, ten studio albums, one live album, two EPs, and four cover albums, NEW FOUND GLORY's ethos has never wavered; they always strive to be the friend you always need and who always understands you. With "Forever + Ever x Infinity", the band created an album that is 100 percent NEW FOUND GLORY.

NEW FOUND GLORY is Jordan Pundik (lead vocals), Chad Gilbert (guitar), Ian Grushka (bass guitar) and Cyrus Bolooki (drums).

Photo credit: Acacia Evans


