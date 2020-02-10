NEW FOUND GLORY Announces 'Forever + Ever x Infinity' Album, Releases 'Greatest Of All Time' Single

NEW FOUND GLORY will release its tenth studio album, "Forever + Ever x Infinity", on May 29 via Hopeless Records. The band has put together a quintessential record, supremely catchy with sing-along anthems, trademark breakdowns, and sweetly poignant lyrics.

"This is the record our fans have been waiting for us to make," guitarist Chad Gilbert says, "The old now feels new and fresh. It was a blast finding ourselves again."

Fans can check out the first taste of new music from the pop-punk legends with "Greatest Of All Time". This song dives beyond the surface and into the depths of love, rolling through ups and downs, and riding through the fear to keep going through failure. Lines like "I think we are what we've been waiting for" tug at the heartstrings of anyone that has struggled, worked, and made it out the other side. NEW FOUND GLORY has always been about this; life will be difficult, but these difficulties make us into stronger, bolder people, and celebrating the triumphs in life make it all worth it.

Combining punk, hardcore, and post-hardcore with emotional lyrics and melody is nothing new for the band that epitomizes heartfelt optimism with DIY work-ethic and spirit. But never has this been more evident than this 15-song barn burner of a record. Set at a blistering pace, songs like "Shook By Your Shaved Head" and "Nothing To Say" rip the listener out of their monotonous day-to-day and drain away all the pressure and self-doubt that manifests inside. When frontman Jordan Pundik sings, "You've gotta take your life back. You've got so much more to give. That's what I say to myself when I feel like giving into the shame I feel. Won't let it keep me standing still," you can't help jumping up, throwing a fist in the air, and singing the words out at the top of your lungs. This is what NEW FOUND GLORY has always been about — inspiring people to not be afraid of the odds, to lift each other up, and get up again.

After more than 20 yars of being a band, ten studio albums, one live album, two EPs, and four cover albums, NEW FOUND GLORY's ethos has never wavered; they always strive to be the friend you always need and who always understands you. With "Forever + Ever x Infinity", the band created an album that is 100 precent NEW FOUND GLORY.

NEW FOUND GLORY is Jordan Pundik (lead vocals), Chad Gilbert (guitar), Ian Grushka (bass guitar) and Cyrus Bolooki (drums).

Photo credit: Acacia Evans

