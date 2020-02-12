New FOO FIGHTERS Album Is 'Finished,' Says DAVE GROHL

FOO FIGHTERS have completed work on their new studio album. The band's last full-length LP was 2017's "Concrete And Gold", which entered the Billboard 200 album chart at No. 1.

FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl spoke about the group's upcoming disc during appearance on "The Bill Simmons Podcast". He said (hear audio below): "We just finished making a record. Some of those songs, the best ones happen in 45 minutes. Then there's other songs — there's a riff on the new record I've been working on for 25 years. The first time I demoed it was in my basement in Seattle."

Grohl also confirmed that he is working on a new documentary focused on van touring. "I've interviewed everybody," he said. "THE BEATLES toured in a van, GUNS N' ROSES, METALLICA, U2, everybody has had a van. There's something about that time, you wear it like a badge.

"The movie isn't so much about really awesome van tour andecdotes, it's more about the drive to do it," he explained. "Why would anyone give up everything, quit their job, leave everything behind, just to chase this dream with no guarantee you're ever going to make it? And you starve, you bleed, you're sick, you're pissed, you get taken to jail and in fights, but you always make it to the next gig. Everyone has the same story, and it's absolutely the key to success."

In recent weeks, FOO FIGHTERS have been rolling out a series of archival EPs as part of the lead-up to the 25th anniversary of the band's self-titled 1995 debut.

Seven of FOO FIGHTERS' albums have landed in the Billboard top 10, including 2014's "Sonic Highways", which debuted and peaked at No. 2.

