New EDDIE VAN HALEN Book 'Tonechaser - Understanding Edward: My 26-Year Journey With Edward Van Halen' Due In The Spring

Longtime and esteemed rock journalist Steve Rosen has finally completed writing the long-anticipated book about his unique friendship with Edward Van Halen. The book is titled "Tonechaser - Understanding Edward: My 26-Year Journey With Edward Van Halen" and chronicles the writer's relationship with the late, great iconic guitar player beginning in 1977 and going through 2003.

"Tonechaser" is described in a press release as "an honest and up-close look at what it was like to be friends with the greatest guitar player on the planet."

The book is now available for pre-orders.

Rosen's lengthy friendship allowed him a front-row seat into the life of Edward Van Halen. The author writes about spending time with Edward; jamming with him (unbelievably!); introducing him to Ritchie Blackmore, Billy Gibbons and Les Paul; attending NAMM Shows with him; buying him a set of guitar strings; and sharing moments with the guitarist that were both dark and ebullient.

Rosen began writing the book on August 24 — the author's birthday — of 2020, some six weeks prior to Edward's passing.

"I was supposed to write Edward's authorized biography back in the mid-'80s but that book never happened," Rosen explained. "At that point, I put to rest the idea of ever writing a book about my friendship with him. Then in 2020, I thought about my relationship with him and I was just moved to begin writing. I didn't know where I was going or where it would take me but I wrote every day for over a year and it was the hardest stuff I'd ever written. I finally finished the book around October 2021 and felt a great release. I was really proud of what I'd accomplished and I wanted fans to read and share in what I'd experienced in my friendship with Edward."

The book is a hardcover with a 6"x9" format and will run somewhere between 400-500 pages. There are some very cool black-and-white photos inside. The cover was shot by legendary VAN HALEN photographer Neil Zlozower.

The book was under the art direction of Daniel Gray who recently worked on an upcoming Zlozower color photo book titled "Ed By Zloz".

"Tonechaser - Understanding Edward: My 26-Year Journey With Edward Van Halen" should be ready to mail out sometime in April or May.