New Crab Species Named After NIGHTWISH

July 10, 2020 0 Comments

New Crab Species Named After NIGHTWISH

A new crab species has been named after Finnish/British/Dutch symphonic metallers NIGHTWISH. The band says: "One new crab species (Tanidromites nightwishorum) was named after us in honor in particular for our 2015 album, 'Endless Forms Most Beautiful', about the evolution of life.

"The new species of crab was found in eastern Austria and lived during the late part of the Jurassic period, around 150 million years ago. While dinosaurs dominated the land, parts of Europe were covered by a warm, shallow sea full of life. Tanidromites nightwishorum was discovered in a fossil coral reef. Crab diversity and abundance exploded for the very first time in their evolutionary history during the Late Jurassic in central Europe.

"Thanks to Dr Adiel A. Klompmaker and his colleagues for this truly fantastic honour (Adiel is curator of palaeontology, Alabama museum of natural history).

"The scientific paper was published online."

Four years ago, NIGHTWISH keyboardist and main songwriter Tuomas Holopainen spoke to Geeks Life Luxembourg about the band's collaboration with evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins on "Endless Forms Most Beautiful". He said: "Well, I had one of those huge 'fanboy' moments, which I very rarely get anymore, when I met him for the first time a little over a year ago, when we recorded his part for the album in a studio in Oxford. I've been a fan of his works, his books for years and years. And [he was] a major inspiration for the new album as well. [He is] one of my true heroes, and meeting him was quite something. And he's a true English gentleman. He has the mind the size of the whole cosmos, and it was just such a great honor that he actually agreed to come."

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).