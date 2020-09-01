New Books Celebrate The Life And Music Of Rock Legends JIMI HENDRIX And JOHN BONHAM

September 1, 2020 0 Comments

New Books Celebrate The Life And Music Of Rock Legends JIMI HENDRIX And JOHN BONHAM

This September marks 50 years since the passing of Jimi Hendrix and 40 years since the passing of John Bonham. To celebrate both legendary and influential artists, respected author/journalist Greg Prato has assembled two new books, "Avatar Of The Electric Guitar: The Genius Of Jimi Hendrix" and "Bonzo: 30 Rock Drummers Remember The Legendary John Bonham". Each book is priced at $19.99 for the paperback and $9.99 for the Kindle version. Both are available from Amazon.

It is widely believed that Jimi Hendrix was one of the greatest rock guitarists of all time...and quite possibly, THE greatest. All you have to do is compare what rock guitar sounded like before Jimi burst on the scene in the late '60s, and what it sounded like after. And in addition to trailblazing new sounds and approaches, his influence reached beyond just the guitar community — he quickly became the literal poster child for the psychedelic rock movement, due to his unique fashion, song lyrics, and a now-iconic performance at Woodstock. But sadly, Jimi's story also remains one of rock's most tragic – dying at the age of 27 on September 18, 1970 (just as he was playing some of the biggest concerts of his career and entering a new musical phase). To mark 50 years since his passing, "Avatar Of The Electric Guitar: The Genius Of Jimi Hendrix" has been assembled – comprised of interviews with renowned guitarists (including Kirk Hammett, Alex Lifeson, Steve Vai, John Petrucci and Kim Thayil, among others), discussing what made Jimi so special, and ultimately, a legend.

Few rock drummers remain as universally praised as LED ZEPPELIN's John Bonham. Listen to any ZEPPELIN album, and you will hear a virtual showcase on expert rock drumming — while never getting in the way of the group's other members and their contributions, singer Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page and bassist John Paul Jones. But sadly, one of rock's all-time greats died tragically young — he was only 32 years old — resulting in the end of one of rock's most celebrated bands. To mark 40 years since his passing, "Bonzo: 30 Rock Drummers Remember The Legendary John Bonham" has been assembled — comprised of interviews with some of the top drummers of rock (including Kenny Aronoff, Mike Portnoy, John Dolmayan, Brian Tichy and Steve Gorman, among others), discussing what made Bonham such a special and unforgettable drummer.

Prato is a writer and journalist from New York, whose writing has appeared via such outlets as Songfacts, Vintage Guitar magazine, and BraveWords. He is also the author of several popular books, including "Take It Off: Kiss Truly Unmasked", "Touched by Magic: The Tommy Bolin Story" and "A Rockin' Rollin' Man: Bon Scott Remembered", among many others. And you may have even heard him on one of his many radio or TV appearances, which include interviews on "The Howard Stern Wrap-Up Show", "Eddie Trunk Live" and "Feedback With Nik Carter And Lori Majewski". "Avatar of the Electric Guitar" and "Bonzo" are his 31st and 32nd books overall.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).