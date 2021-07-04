New Book On 'Nu Metal' Movement Revisits One Of Heavy Metal's Most Historic Decades

July 4, 2021 0 Comments

The ultimate book on one of heavy metal's most successful periods "Nu Metal: A Definitive Guide" revisits the remarkable decade from 1994 to 2004 when mainstream charts, magazines, radio and TV were all taken over by a host of diverse artists performing their own brands of hard rock, hip-hop and heavy metal.

Written by British author Matt Karpe, the book features an extensive A-Z rundown of nu metal's most influential artists, from main players such as KORN, LIMP BIZKIT, LINKIN PARK and SLIPKNOT, to lesser-known acts who may have only released one or two albums, but still made somewhat of a lasting impact. Also taking a look at the new breed of bands coming through today who still share nu metal's original aesthetics, "Nu Metal: A Definitive Guide" is the most in-depth book ever to be released on its chosen subject.

"Nu Metal: A Definitive Guide" includes exclusive interviews with musicians from some of the movement's most prominent acts. The likes of Miguel "Meegs" Rascón (COAL CHAMBER), Robb Rivera (NONPOINT), Jon Wysocki (STAIND), Fallon Bowman (KITTIE), Tye Zamora (ALIEN ANT FARM), Mike Sarkisyan (SPINESHANK) and Mikey Doling (SNOT) talk candidly of being part of the nu metal movement, gaining success with their respective bands, and also revealing previously unheard stories of both the highlights and the debauchery which went on back in the day. The Ozzfest stories need to be read to be believed.

"I grew up during the nu metal movement and it was those kinds of bands who got me into heavy music," says Karpe. "It is still an extremely popular era of heavy music today, and with no other books released on nu metal since 2002, now seemed the right time to go back and document that era in its entirety, while also taking a look at the new wave of nu metal which has provided a kind of resurgence over the last few years."

Released via Sonicbond Publishing, the book also features an intriguing interview with legendary record producer Ross Robinson, who helmed KORN's groundbreaking self-titled debut album in 1994 as well as the follow-up, "Life Is Peachy"; SLIPKNOT's first two records ("Slipknot", "Iowa"), LIMP BIZKIT's "Three Dollar Bill, Y'All" and MACHINE HEAD's "The Burning Red". Further content discusses the history of heavy metal, collaborations with hip-hop artists, and movie soundtracks which featured nu metal track listings.

"Nu Metal: A Definitive Guide" is due for release in the U.K. on July 29, and the U.S. and rest of the world on September 24. The book is available for pre-order now via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Waterstones, WH Smith and Walmart.

An avid music fan, author, and journalist, Karpe has written for multiple print and online magazines over the last decade, including Powerplay, Rock & Metal Magazine and Down For Life (punk and hardcore). As well as releasing three books ("We Own The Night: The Underground Of The Modern American Hard Rock Scene", and two volumes of "Nu Metal: Resurgence"), he is also the creator of the nu metal-dedicated zine The Nu Zine and the owner of the independent record label TNZ Records, which caters for up-and-coming artists in the modern nu metal scene. He lives in Cambridgeshire, U.K.

