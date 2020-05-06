NERVOSA Announces New Lineup

Brazilian thrash metallers NERVOSA have announced their new lineup. After a long and rigorous audition process, Prika Amaral — NERVOSA's creator, founding member and guitarist — has been joined by vocalist Diva Satanica (BLOODHUNTER), bassist Mia Wallace (ABBATH, TRIUMPH OF DEATH), and drummer Eleni Nota (MASK OF PROSPERO, CROQUE MADAME).

The choice to form a quartet instead of reinstating a trio was made to give NERVOSA a fresh approach and show another thrilling facet, but will in no way take away from the thrash/death essence they are renowned for. Fans can expect riffs with a lot of down-picking and a strong grip, fast and technical drums, a renewed and heavier bass with super aggressive thrash metal vocals.

NERVOSA guarantees that, as soon as live events can happen again, they will comply with their schedule and travel the world to bring their unique sound everywhere. The band is also pleased to state that they have begun working on new music.

Amaral comments: "It was an incredible experience to meet so many talented women. It was not easy to choose just one and being forced to say 'no' to several really good musicians. But the question is beyond musical competence. It involves availability, professional posture, good communication, etc... I am very happy with the result and very confident. I already have a lot of new songs saved and we have already started writing. We plan to launch some new material online during self-quarantine downtime, as well. I guarantee that NERVOSA is coming with full strength."

NERVOSA 2020 is:

Diva Satanica - vocals

Prika Amaral - guitar

Mia Wallace - bass

Eleni Nota - drums

Bassist/vocalist Fernanda Lira and drummer Luana Dametto left NERVOSA last month for "personal" reasons.

Prika started NERVOSA back in 2010, and Fernanda assumed the bass and vocal duties for the band in July 2011. Luana joined in 2017 after the previous three drummers left the group.

NERVOSA signed with Napalm Records in 2012 and has released three albums through the Austrian label so far: 2014's "Victim Of Yourself", 2016's "Agony" and 2018's "Downfall Of Mankind".