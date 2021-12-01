NERGAL's ME AND THAT MAN Reunites With Original Singer JOHN PORTER For New Standalone Single 'Fight'

About four years ago, the paths of BEHEMOTH mastermind Adam "Nergal" Darski and guitarist and rock musician John Porter fatefully crossed. In great contrast to his previous career, Nergal joined forces with Porter to bring a whole new project to life: ME AND THAT MAN. After the first album, the two founding fathers parted ways, and Nergal went on to continue ME AND THAT MAN as a solo project featuring various prominent guest artists.

Only a few days after the release of the new ME AND THAT MAN album, "New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 2" — and an incredible four years since the duo released their last track together — a brand new, standalone ME AND THAT MAN single, "Fight", has surfaced featuring the nostalgic vocal contributions of Porter.

Right from the very beginning, "Fight" takes no detours and promises groovy melodies, deep basslines, dirty guitars and snare hits that shoot straight into the listener's mind. The spotlight shines on Porter's raspy, spitting lead vocals that summon up the old spirits of ME AND THAT MAN's origins. Both new fans and especially those who have been following along from the beginning can look forward to this collaboration.

Nergal stated about the collaboration: "'Fight' is a last-minute endeavour ME AND THAT MAN committed with John Porter. This spontaneous collaboration was a reaction to the great vibes that were shared during our recent tour in Poland. While the lyrics themselves may not be positive and vital, it captures John's frustration towards all the bullshit we, the human race, have been fed in the recent decade... It's a straight-up protest song! I love it!"

When ME AND THAT MAN originally split with Porter in 2018, Nergal told uDiscover about the collaboration: "I'll try to be as diplomatic as I can. It wasn't the easiest collaboration in my life, which means that it was the most difficult collaboration in my life. [Laughs] I'm talking man to man, because there's been some man-female collaborations that were a bit harder. But [for a] man-to-man collaboration, it was very hard. So it just wouldn't work. Either one would kill one another sooner or later, so better to stay alive and separate."

