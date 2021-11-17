NERGAL's ME AND THAT MAN Recruits GHOST's TOBIAS FORGE For New Single 'Under The Spell'

BEHEMOTH mastermind Adam "Nergal" Darski and his dark folk/blues/Americana influenced solo project ME AND THAT MAN continues its celebrity team-up with the new Western-inspired single "Under The Spell" featuring the mysterious Mary Goore, better known as GHOST's Tobias Forge, alongside a captivating music video.

In contrast to the recently released soulful blues-rock ballad "Angel Of Light" (featuring Myrkur), ME AND THAT MAN now enters heavier horizons. Dark guitars, a galloping duo of snare and bass and the raspy tingling and well-known voice of Mary Goore create an ambience full of untamed anger with an unmistakable vintage Western touch.

Nergal stated about "Under The Spell": "Here we go folks! We're back again, this time with 'Under The Spell' featuring Mary Goore. It's rockabilly on steroids. I love the song. It's a part of ME AND THAT MAN that we hadn't yet explored in this form. For now, enjoy the single, full album will be with you soon!"

"Under the Spell" is taken from ME AND THAT MAN's third full-length studio album, "New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 2", which will be released on November 19 via Napalm Records.

Following the chart-breaking and critically acclaimed antecedent, "New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 1" (2020), the enthralling new offering follows the exciting path Nergal then set ablaze, once again featuring an abundance of heavy music icons — but this time, he takes it to a whole new level. Experience greats such as Gary Holt (SLAYER, EXODUS), Alissa White-Gluz (ARCH ENEMY), Randy Blythe (LAMB OF GOD), Myrkur, Devin Townsend, David Vincent (MORBID ANGEL), Doug Blair (W.A.S.P), Hank Von Hell (TURBONEGRO) and Olve "Abbath" Eikemo (IMMORTAL, ABBATH) intertwining with the album's bewitching collection of occult anthems, marking another breathtaking symbiosis of unfiltered blues, gothic-laced folk, country essence and touch of evil you'll swear was either beamed straight out of hell or the most blackened of churches.

Darski commented on the new album: "Here we go again, mother lovers! 'New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 2'. You guys know the drill, I recruited the best of the best in heavy music to collaborate on some unique tracks me and the Polish, Italian and Ukrainian crew have been working on over the last 18 months. Once again, the result, amazing and the performances, inspired! Thank you, comrades — Abbath, Alissa, Amalie, Anders, Blaze, Chris G, Chris H, David, Devin, Douglas, Frank, Gary, Hank, Jeff, Kriss, M.Goore, Michale, Ralf and Randy. Who knows when we'll get together to play these songs but I will try my best to make it happen! Enjoy it everyone!"

Following the chart-breaking part one of the album, ME AND THAT MAN are now presenting whole new facets: Opening track "Black Hearse Cadillac", featuring the vocals of Hank Von Hell and guitar sorcery by Anders Odden, marks a sinister beginning to this infernal journey through dark desert soundscapes and evil lyricism. Driving "Under The Spell" lives up to its title, at times evoking a spaghetti western-esque ambience. Songs like wicked "Witches Don't Fall In Love" (featuring Kristoffer Rygg of ULVER), straight-to-the-head rocking "Blues & Cocaine" (featuring Michale Graves) and mysterious "Goodbye" — with a haunting-yet-powerful vocal attack by Alissa White-Gluz — showcase the record's extensive variety and that there's something unexpected lurking all throughout. This is further evident on songs like the soulful blues-rock ballad "Angel Of Light" featuring the compelling voice of Myrkur, or insanely dynamic, uptempo outburst of "Got Your Tongue" featuring Chris Georgiadis (TURBOWOLF).

After the enticing debut "Songs Of Love And Death" (2017), followed by sophomore release "New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 1", its sequel once again mirrors Nergal in a completely different light and provides a tremendous contrast to the extreme metal sounds of BEHEMOTH.

"New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 2" track listing:

01. Black Hearse Cadillac (feat. Hank Von Hell, Anders Odden)

02. Under the Spell (feat. Mary Goore)

03. All Hope Has Gone (feat. Blaze Bayley, Gary Holt, Jeff Mantas Dunn)

04. Witches Don't Fall In Love (feat. Kristoffer Rygg)

05. Losing My Blues (feat. Olve Abbath Eikemo, Frank The Baptist, Chris Holmes)

06. Coldest Day In Hell (feat. Ralf Gyllenhammar, Douglas Blair)

07. Year Of The Snake (feat. David Vincent)

08. Blues & Cocaine (feat. Michale Graves)

09. Silver Halide Echoes (feat. Randy Blythe)

10. Goodbye (feat. Alissa White-Gluz, Devin Townsend)

11. Angel Of Light (feat. Myrkur)

12. Got Your Tongue (feat. Chris Georgiadis)

ME AND THAT MAN is:

Adam "Nergal" Darski - Vocals, Guitars

Łukasz Kumański - Drums and Percussion, Backing Vocals

Matteo Bassoli - Bass, Synth, Backing Vocals

Sasha Boole - Guitars, Mouth Harp, Banjo

Photo credit: Grzegorz Gołębiowski

