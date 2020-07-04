NEON COVEN Feat. ADLER And L.A. GUNS Members: New Single 'Blame It On The Drugs' Out Now

NEON COVEN, the Los Angeles-based darkwave, alternative rock band featuring Jacob Bunton (Mick Mars, ADLER, LYNAM) and Ace Von Johnson (L.A. GUNS, FASTER PUSSYCAT) has released a new song called "Blame It On The Drugs" via New Ocean Media. The track is the first single from the band's upcoming debut full-length album, "Future Postponed". Check out the lyric video below.

In addition to Bunton (keyboards, guitar, bass) and Von Johnson (guitar), NEON COVEN features Anthony Montemarano (vocals) and Kyle Cunningham (drums).

"Future Postponed" will be released October 30. Produced by Bunton, the LP features 11 tracks ranging from songs about survival and balance to emotionally charged anthems of empowerment. The songs live in the space between challenging the need for certainty and, ultimately, learning to accept uncertainty.

"'Future Postponed' is set to inspire, intrigue and terrify all at once," states Von Johnson. "The material within runs a musical gamut, in which we as a band proudly exercise our ability to take bold strides in diversity. From dance-pop to goth rock, each song will take you twisting down a new road. I've worked on a lot of albums in my career, and thus far, this is the one I'm most proud of."

"Future Postponed" track listing:

01. Blame It On The Drugs

02. Every Part Of Me

03. A World Without You

04. I'm The New Hit

05. Manic

06. Purgatory

07. Kiss Of Death

08. Spirits In The Hall (feat. Ramsey)

09. You're Never Getting Out Alive

10. Dead To Me

11. The Other Side Of Nowhere

NEON COVEN abandoned much of the ethos of the tradition of heavy rock to create an intellectual and theoretical sound, linked to an emphasis on anthemic, synth-heavy dance-music. The band came together when Von Johnson, Bunton, Montemarano and Cunningham formed the band as a side project on the suggestion of a mutual friend.

"We were all on the Monsters Of Rock cruise," explains Bunton. "Our mutual friend April Lee said, 'You guys should start a band.' Ace and I had been friends for years, and we both met Anthony on the cruise. After we got back to L.A., we started writing songs whenever our schedules would align."

NEON COVEN released its first EP, "Risen", in 2017, containing the songs "Bleeding Love" and "No One Knows You're Dead", which appeared in the horror movie "Hesperia". The band followed the EP with a cover of DEPECHE MODE's "Never Let Me Down Again" in 2018. In 2019, the band released its second EP, "The Haunting".

