November 12, 2021 0 Comments

NEIL PEART's Wife And Daughter Accept 'Lifetime Achievement Award' On His Behalf At PASIC (Photo)

RUSH drummer Neil Peart was posthumously honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Percussive Arts Society (PAS) at this year's Percussive Arts Society International Convention (PASIC) in Indianapolis on Thursday, November 11.

Peart's wife Carrie Nuttall and daughter Olivia accepted the award on his behalf at the event, where they were joined by Chris Stankee, global director of artist relations for Sabian cymbals.

A photo of Nuttall giving her acceptance speech, with Olivia and Chris standing nearby, was shared by fellow drummer Dave Stark on Facebook and can be seen below.

Peart died on January 7, 2020 in Santa Monica, California after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 67 years old.

RUSH announced Peart's passing three days later, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

RUSH's final show took place at the Forum in Los Angeles on August 1, 2015. Peart indicated at the time that he wanted to retire while he was still able to play well, along with a desire to spend more time at home with his young daughter.

Peart joined RUSH in 1974. He was considered one of the best rock drummers of all time, alongside John Bonham of LED ZEPPELIN; Keith Moon of THE WHO; and Ginger Baker of CREAM. Peart was also RUSH's primary lyricist, drawing inspiration from everything from sci-fi to Ayn Rand.

Now in its 60th year, the Percussive Arts Society (PAS) is the world's largest percussion organization and is considered the central source for information and networking for percussionists and drummers of all ages. Established in 1961 as a non-profit, music service organization, PAS works to fulfill its mission to inspire, educate, and support percussionists and drummers throughout the world.

The Percussive Arts Society International Convention (PASIC) is the world's premier drum and percussion festival and the largest of its kind. Featuring over 100 concerts, clinics, master classes, labs, workshops, panels, and presentations given by the finest artists and educators from all over the world, PASIC 2021 is showcasing all areas of percussion — drum set, marching, keyboard, symphonic, world, recreational, education, music technology, new music, and health and wellness. The convention's International Drum and Percussion Expo annually hosts more than 100 brands showcasing the latest in drum and percussion instruments, gear, publications, and services.

Neil Peart's wife and daughter with Chris Stankee accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award from PAS. ❤️?

